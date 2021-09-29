A program in Rapid City provides women coming out of prison with housing and tools to ease their transition and they’re looking to expand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationally, 68-percent of women in prison who are addicted to either drugs or alcohol end up back in prison within five years. Here in Rapid City, Passages provides transitional housing and tools for women coming out of prison who are struggling with drugs or alcohol. Their rate of return to prison after five years is half the national average.www.kotatv.com
