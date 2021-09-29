Urgent need for blood donations in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Country is facing another shortage, this time there’s a shortage of blood, and the Black Hills are not immune. Vitalant is in urgent need of all blood types, Communications Manager for Vitalant, Tori Robbins says they had an up tick of donations during the summer, but now the number of people giving blood in the Black Hills are declining and that could worsen with the holidays fast approaching.