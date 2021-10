A few Major League Baseball players with ties to Long Beach will be participating in the postseason this week after a season full of drama for local boys in The Show. Lakewood High alum Travis d’Arnaud also made the most of his 60 starts with the Atlanta Braves after missing a few months due to a hand injury. The catcher celebrated his two-year, $16 million contract extension in August with a two-run home run the day it was announced. Atlanta and d’Arnaud start the National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO