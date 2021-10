Greyhound Lines Inc has to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over the company’s practice of allowing “warrantless” and “suspicionless” sweeps on its buses in Washington state.Attorney General of Washington state, Bob Ferguson, announced on Monday that the bus line failed to warn the passengers of the sweeps by the US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) agents on its buses and that it “misrepresented its role in allowing the sweeps to occur and subjected its passengers to discrimination based on race, skin colour or national origin.”In a statement by Mr Ferguson, the attorney general said that the payment...

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO