This is an opinion column. When I stepped out of the car to head towards Bryant-Denny Stadium, I wasn’t prepared to answer questions about Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin’s masturbatory preferences from my seven-year-old. Unfortunately students living just off the edge of the University of Alabama’s campus thought multiple large sexually explicit game day signs were a great way to cheer on the Crimson Tide. At a sporting event that celebrates students who demonstrate personal discipline, focus, and class, what I witnessed on an Alabama game day fell radically short of that standard.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO