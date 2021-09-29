CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers’ Devin Williams breaks hand in celebration, needs surgery

 7 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers bullpen ace Devin Williams fractured his pitching hand after punching a wall earlier this week and will need surgery.

The defending Rookie of the Year is likely out for the entire postseason. Williams was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The injury occurred hours after the Brewers clinched the National League Central with a win over the New York Mets. Williams, 27, told reporters Wednesday he had too much to drink during Sunday’s celebration and got upset about something, leading to the fracture.

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me,” Williams said. “I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me.”

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers president David Stearns said Williams was not involved in an altercation.

Big Blow To Brewers’ Pen

Williams is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 58 appearances this season. He has three saves. He was striking out batters at a clip of 14.5 per 9 innings.

The Brewers selected RHP Colin Rea from Triple-A Nashville to take Williams’ spot on the roster. The team also designated INF/OF Tim Lopes for assignment.

