CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

State Superintendent Ybarra visits Idaho Falls

By Rachel Fabbi
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4Ifh_0cCDwKHa00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was in east Idaho Wednesday, visiting both Bonneville and Hillcrest High Schools.

Ybarra says there were a few reasons for the visits.

It was basically a roadshow-type event, where she visited a couple of classes and saw two members of her student advisory council.

Ybarra also wanted to attend a few government classes, to see if there was any sort of bias.

"I know there's been some concern around that, and I visited a few government classes, not just this one today, and I have not seen that yet," Ybarra said. "Matter of fact, I'd like to quote what the teacher said, and that is, 'Challenge anything I say to you, make sure you do your own homework, and make sure that you are asking lots of questions and are thinking for yourself.'"

Ybarra also talked about masks in school, which have been a hot topic across the state.

"I think what we need to do is respect the wishes of other people and you know, what I've told everybody is, is follow the science," Ybarra said. "You know, the science behind the mask is that it protects you and it protects others. But again, we have to be respectful of other people's choices. I'm seeing students masked. I'm seeing some students not mask. And what I'm seeing out of the students is they are being respectful of other people's choices. I saw a teacher masked while I've seen other teachers not masked."

But there are other issues the mask debate has been overshadowing, like school funding and teacher shortages.

"The budget increase that I requested has two parts to it," Ybarra said. "The first one is to attract and retain and reward our best educators. I tell everybody, the most important person in a child's educational career is that educator in the classroom. And so a large part of the budget goes towards teacher salaries and also those classified salaries."

That includes positions like custodians and teacher aides.

The second part is optional all-day kindergarten.

"We have approximately 66% of our incoming kindergartners not prepared for a lifelong education," Ybarra said. "So we want to make sure we're closing those gaps early. And so one of the largest asks in the budget this time is around optional all-day kindergarten for those at-risk learners that are coming in, not prepared for the next 12 years of their education.

Ybarra also gave kudos to all the school districts in the state who are dealing with staffing shortages, saying they are working to attract more teachers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonneville#Hillcrest High Schools
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000

Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1,000. Wyoming Department of Health figures show that the recent deaths of 45 more people have brought the state’s official death toll to 1,041. The post Wyoming COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Bikers rally in Rigby against bullying

Organizers say they felt that the Bikers Against Bullies rally would create a great opportunity to hold a community event, where parents and students could gather to give and receive support, access help, and share ideas in person. The post Bikers rally in Rigby against bullying appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy