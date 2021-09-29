CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Few QBs like the ‘game manager’ label. Taylor Heinicke says he doesn’t mind.

By Nicki Jhabvala
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team was out of the game long before Taylor Heinicke threw another interception. It was third and long for Washington late in the third quarter of a blowout loss at Buffalo on Sunday when Heinicke tried to evade a collapsing pocket and gambled. With a tight end open in the flat for a check-down and his running back unguarded out wide, Heinicke turned to the middle of the field and launched a deep pass for wide receiver Adam Humphries as four defenders converged around him.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
610 Sports Radio

If Taylor Heinicke can't figure out Heineken endorsement, Bud Light is 'ready and waiting'

Byron Pringle just signed on with Pringles to create a Kansas City BBQ flavor stack of chips, so it just seems to be that time of year when athletes with food-related last names start to figure out their endorsements and branding opportunities. And though Heinicke and Heineken aren't an identical match, unlike the case of the aforementioned Chiefs wide receiver, the Washington quarterback seems to be a good fit with... Bud Light?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taylor Heinicke may not get that endorsement from Heineken, but he has options

How did Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke enjoy the weekend after leading his team to a 30-29 win over the New York Giants last Thursday?. “I watched a lot of college football, a lot of NFL football,” Heinicke said to the media on Tuesday, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “Had a couple Heinekens. A lot of resting; it was a nice, relaxing weekend.”
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Taylor Heinicke isn't only unlikely starting quarterback in NFL history

Taylor Heinicke hopes he is the answer to the Washington Football Team's quarterback problems this season ... and for many seasons to come. Washington started the 2021 season with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Fitzpatrick hurt his hip in the first game. It's uncertain when Fitzpatrick will be able to play. Heinicke stepped in and played well, especially in the WFT's 30-29 win over the New York Giants.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Culpeper Star Exponent

Taylor Heinicke is now an NFL star, but he's also still just a regular guy

ASHBURN—With no game this past weekend, Taylor Heinicke had big plans. “Watched a lot of college football, watched a lot of NFL football, had a couple Heinekens,” the quarterback said. Heinicke’s 15 minutes of fame, achieved in January during his playoff duel with Tom Brady, have been indefinitely extended. The...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills not underestimating Taylor Heinicke

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — We've heard about the connections between Washington and Buffalo earlier in the week, but what about how Ron Rivera's squad has faired through two weeks?. The football team comes off of a few extra days' rest after taking down the giants last Thursday, a game...
NFL
NBC Washington

Scott Turner Explains Why He Had Taylor Heinicke Throw Late Vs. the Giants

Scott Turner explains why he had Heinicke throw late vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. From the outside, it sort of seems like being a kicker in the NFL is like being an offensive coordinator in the NFL, if only for this reason: When things are going well, the two positions don't much credit, but when there are issues, they get plenty of blame.
NFL
audacy.com

Ron Rivera on why Taylor Heinicke's 'more dangerous' in games than in practice

One of the more surprising reasons for Taylor Heinicke's emergence at quarterback for the Washington Football Team is that he doesn't seem particularly special in practice. But when the lights come on, words like "gamer" and "playmaker" suddenly come into play, used to describe Heinicke's penchant for turning it on when it matters most, spinning outside of pressure and making things happen on the fly.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke needs more Alex Smith in game

Among the knocks against Alex Smith in his final NFL season with Washington were his inability to stretch the field and a propensity to play it safe. Enter Taylor Heinicke, the gunslinger who played with reckless abandon when he started in place of Smith in the playoffs last season, and has resumed that since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down. Heinicke showed off his best and worst in.
NFL
audacy.com

Ron Rivera: Taylor Heinicke can prove he’s a legit 'NFL dude' against Bills

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Buffalo Bills just might be the most crucial start of Taylor Heinicke's career. This game is a fork in the road for the 28-year-old quarterback. Is he just a journeyman having his moment in the sun, or could he be much more?
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Explains How Taylor Heinicke Can Play in ‘More of a Game-Manager Way'

Rivera on how Heinicke can play in 'more of a game-manager way' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you were to draw up a scale to measure quarterbacks and their styles of play and had that scale range from ultra safe to ultra aggressive, Taylor Heinicke would check in far closer to the latter than the former. The pylon-seeking signal caller loves to give his targets a chance and doesn't seem to be afraid of much on an NFL field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#Game Manager#American Football
Washington Times

Heinicke embraces plan to become more of a 'game manager'

ASHBURN — Sunday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for Taylor Heinicke. He grew up in suburban Atlanta, though he wasn’t a Falcons fan. His father, he says, was from Wisconsin, so, that made him a self-described “Cheesehead” — a Green Bay Packers diehard. “I grew up a lot...
NFL
The Falcoholic

This week’s big Falcons question: Will the team throw Taylor Heinicke off his game?

You may be saying to yourself, “this is not the biggest question I can think of for Atlanta’s game against Washington this weekend. Fair, but hear me out. Aaron Freeman already did a fantastic dive into the battle in the trenches and Allen Strk focused on the ground game, so it’s not necessary for me to cover those two angles when they’ve been so well-covered. I’m going to shift the focus for today’s discussion to another question that could impact the matchup in a major way.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke Wins More Than Just a Game

There aren't a lot of starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and while there seems to be a new one almost weekly for the Washington Football Team lately, it's still rare a person can actually say they've been a first-teamer at the position. Right now, as you're reading this, there are...
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Taylor Heinicke Was The Clutch Game Manager Washington Needed Against Atlanta

Of all the rules a quarterback must follow -- and there are a lot of them -- the one that cautions them against making cross-body throws gets recited more than most. Taylor Heinicke broke that rule against the Atlanta Falcons, but he likely won't hear too many people pointing that out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy