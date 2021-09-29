MSU instructor chosen for national committee focusing on health care challenges in rural America
BILLINGS – One MSU College of Nursing instructor has been chosen to advise the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary on health care challenges in rural America. Kellie Phillips-Asay, a clinical instructor at the College of Nursing’s Billings campus, was named to the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health and Human Services, part of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.www.fox28spokane.com
