MSU instructor chosen for national committee focusing on health care challenges in rural America

Rural Americans are dying from COVID at more than twice the rate of urban Americans right now, and the death rate for rural Americans is accelerating. Those statements come from Kaiser Health News, highlighting data from the Rural Policy Research Institute. Since the beginning of August, the death rate from COVID has steadily climbed, but the rate of death in rural areas of the country has increased at more than twice the rate of metropolitan areas. On Aug. 1, the non-metro death rate stood at .13 per 100,000 people. That rate has since climbed to .85. Over the same period, the metro death rate has gone from .09 per 100,000 people to .41.

