Health Services

MSU instructor chosen for national committee focusing on health care challenges in rural America

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS – One MSU College of Nursing instructor has been chosen to advise the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary on health care challenges in rural America. Kellie Phillips-Asay, a clinical instructor at the College of Nursing’s Billings campus, was named to the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health and Human Services, part of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

guttenbergpress.com

Young, married health care professionals choose rural medicine

Attracting a younger generation of health care providers to rural medicine has proven to be difficult for local health care facilities. In the case of one young married team of medical professionals though, two of Prairie du Chien’s newest are ecstatic to practice in a community where they will have the time and ability to work with their patients on meeting personal goals.
HEALTH SERVICES
dtnpf.com

COVID Across Rural America

Rural Americans are dying from COVID at more than twice the rate of urban Americans right now, and the death rate for rural Americans is accelerating. Those statements come from Kaiser Health News, highlighting data from the Rural Policy Research Institute. Since the beginning of August, the death rate from COVID has steadily climbed, but the rate of death in rural areas of the country has increased at more than twice the rate of metropolitan areas. On Aug. 1, the non-metro death rate stood at .13 per 100,000 people. That rate has since climbed to .85. Over the same period, the metro death rate has gone from .09 per 100,000 people to .41.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Montana State
boreal.org

Rural health leaders share recommendations to boost mental health care in Greater Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Health - September 22, 2021. One of the challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the need to boost access to mental health care in many areas of Minnesota. This challenge can be particularly daunting in the less populated areas of Greater Minnesota, but a blueprint for positive change is now available thanks to a group of mental health professionals and other stakeholders who started working on the access issue even before the pandemic started.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Help on the way for rural health care, service organizations

Somewhere in Wyoming, there is a local clinic where everyone – sick patients and staff, adults and children alike – have to grab hold of the same doorknob over and over, no automatic door in sight. “Maybe a clinic or hospital doesn’t have the kind of doors where you can...
HEALTH
Mount Airy News

Exhibit to highlight changes in rural America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, in cooperation with the Virginia Association of Museums, will present “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” from Dec. 4 to Jan. 9 at the Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia, in partnership with the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. Reynolds Homestead and...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
ABQJournal

Primary care-focused health care firm opens first ABQ location

A national health care company focused on providing primary care to Medicare patients is expanding to Albuquerque. The first New Mexico health center operated by Oak Street Health Inc. is opening its doors to patients today, Thursday. The 9,300-square-foot center, located at 5555 Zuni SE, is the company’s first of four planned centers in Albuquerque, with others slated to open over the next several months. Cristal Chavez-Medrano, regional vice president at Oak Street, said the centers are different from a typical doctor’s office in that it provides managed care for Medicare patients who have been left underserved by traditional medical practices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
uab.edu

UAB receives grant to improve access to health care in rural Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded a grant from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to address disparities in health equity by improving access to quality health care in rural communities. The grant includes $2 million for pre-implementation planning, followed by as much as $3 million upon completion of milestones over the course of six performance periods.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wnax.com

Federal Grant Aimed at Rural Health

The South Dakota Department of Social Services will get up to five million dollars in federal funding to work on changing rural health care. Department Secretary Laurie Gill says the money will be used over time…. Gill says technology and shifting how providers are paid are a couple of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
thelcn.com

Noyes Health earns national recognition for stroke, heart attack care

DANSVILLE – UR Medicine | Noyes Health has received national recognition from the American Heart Association in two areas of care. The American Health Association has presented the local healthcare facility with the AHA’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award and also the Mission: Lifeline EMS Bronze Achievement Award.
EDUCATION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities executive leads challenge for racial equity in health care

Vayong Moua wears his heart on a T-shirt that reads, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis," his confidence showing through his eccentric exterior. For Moua, his T-shirt is more than a fashion statement. As a Hmong American refugee, he connects his life experiences and identity to his work at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, fighting to bring awareness to how social factors like race can affect the health system and working to legally classify racism as a public health crisis.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Denver

Nursing Students In Colorado Maintain Some Optimism: ‘Here To Take Care Of You’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People are still seeking nursing careers in spite of the stories of stressed out and overworked nurses. “I don’t see myself doing anything else,” said University of Colorado College of Nursing student Shannon Crowson. Enrollment at the school is up 4%, but hanging over the Class of 2022 and 2023 will likely be the COVID pandemic. (credit: CBS) “Yeah that’s just a thing I guess with this new generation of nurses that everyone’s going to see is that we grew up in a pandemic, and I think that’s just going to be how we practice. On high stress alert, and...
COLORADO STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A booming industry infamous for paying workers low wages may soon answer to a new labor board — one that may have actual teeth behind it. On Tuesday, a few dozen home care workers represented by SEIU Local 1107 gathered at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services office to hand deliver a petition […] The post Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

