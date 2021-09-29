Morgan Creek completes Boulder Commons Phase 2

Pivot Energy and Morgan Creek Ventures LLC have completed Phase 2 of the Boulder Commons’ integrated solar energy project. Boulder Commons’ owner Morgan Creek Ventures set out to build a facility that balances energy efficiency and renewable energy generation, according to a statement. During project planning, Morgan Creek determined that rooftop solar alone would not achieve the energy generation goals it desired. The solution was to install 101 kW of vertically mounted solar panels on the southeast-facing facade in addition to 217 kW on the roof, the company said.