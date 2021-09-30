CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Queen of Hearts?

By Paul Sheehan
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYzzz_0cCDsebA00

We are only in the second week of “ The Masked Singer ” but we’ve already seen the elimination of three of the seven stars in Group A: Octopus ( Dwight Howard ), Mother Nature ( Vivica A. Fox ) and Pufferfish ( Toni Braxton ). The reality competition series continues on September 29 with the first performances by the six celebrities competing as Group B. They are disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

Prior to each act performing for the four judges ( Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke ) we will see a video package filled with clues. We’ve already had a tease of the true name of each of the 17 contenders for the Golden Mask in the sneak preview special that aired on September 12. And we got to hear one of them, the Queen of Hearts sing. She delivered a heart-rending cover of the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.” Keep reading for all  the “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Queen of Hearts”?

Before the first episode, the producers released a series of teases about the famous faces hidden inside these masks. Among the facts revealed was that one of “The Masked Singer” contestants had made out with Sean Penn . Combine that with the stat that, as a group, they can brag of bagging 27 Grammys from 85 nominations and we are sure we know the name of the Queen of Hearts.

While the temptation is to say Madonna , who was married to the actor in the 1980s, we are convinced that the Queen of Hearts is Jewel . The singer/songwriter dated the tw0-time Oscar winner in the mid 1990s. And she has earned four Grammy nominations since her smash debut album “Pieces of You” back in 1995.

Jewel accounts for just one of the 32 marriages and one of the 20 divorces of this season’s contestants as her union with pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray ended in 2014 after 16 years together. Her ties to him (they have a son) would explain the photo we saw in the sneak peek of a horse in a field.

On episode 3, the Queen of Hearts nailed her cover of “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga . Before she sang, she teased us with a series of clues that only confirm our theory.

The Queen of Hearts, who is shaped like a jewel, confessed that she grew up in a house that lacked warmth; Jewel was born in Utah but raised in Alaska.

In the clues video, we saw a tin man which we read as a reference to “The Wizard of Oz”; Jewel played the part of Dorothy in 1995’s “The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True.”

The images of the tea party are straight out of “Alice in Wonderland”; Jewel’s sixth studio album, released in 2006, was entitled “Goodbye Alice in Wonderland.”

The clues video concluded with a photo of Hilary Swank . The two-time Oscar winner is an animal lover and had a dog named Jewel.

SPOILERS

Group A : Baby | Bull | Hamster | Skunk

Group B : Banana Split | Cupcake | Dalmatian | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for certain if the Queen of Hearts is Jewel until she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Queen of Hearts? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Masked Singer' Wild Card Made Out With Jenny McCarthy, Guess Who!

"The Masked Singer" is off and running -- and so are their wild card contestants ... one of whom locked lips once upon a time with Jenny McCarthy. Question is ... who??? 👀. Here's the deal ... we've learned there will be two costumed crooners on Thursday's episode that come out of left field and are unpredictable in every sense of the word ... making 'em way harder to figure out than perhaps any other masked singer in the past. But ... we have a really good clue.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Say the First Clue Totally Gives It Away

Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Read on for the top guesses from the clues we have so far. At the moment, fans are guessing Skunk from season 6 is singer Tina Turner. For The Masked Singer season 6, a nocturnal creature is stepping into the spotlight for their big moment. The Skunk has been unveiled as part of The Masked Singer 2021 roster and fans have wasted no time in starting to brainstorm who could be hiding underneath the glamorous disguise. Details here and there have been shared, and now it's time to see if your guess is in line with what others are thinking.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are SO Confident They Know Right Now

Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd see a hamster singing "Oh, Pretty Woman" on primetime television — but then, The Masked Singer came along. During the second part of the season 6 premiere, Masked Singer fans were officially introduced to Hamster, a puffy, orange-colored rodent who is definitely not messing around when it comes to their singing talent. Already we can tell that Hamster is going to be tough to beat with their bling-y ensemble and impressive showmanship. But who could this talented furry friend be? Let's take a look at what folks are saying.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
tvseriesfinale.com

The Masked Singer: Season Six Ratings

Though its ratings have dropped quite a bit, The Masked Singer has remained the most-watched show on FOX. Will that winning streak continue? Could The Masked Singer possibly be cancelled or is it all but guaranteed to be renewed for season seven? How long before this show is cut to airing just one cycle a year? Stay tuned.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Edith Piaf
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Madonna
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Hilary Swank
Person
Vivica A. Fox
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer season 4 premiere: Who is Mother Nature Mask?

Tonight on The Masked Singer season 4 premiere, we saw something that the Fox show does not typically do: A huge cliffhanger!. At the tail end of tonight’s episode and after Dwight Howard was revealed as the Octopus, we also learned that none other than Mother Nature would be revealed! However, the show elected to not give us an answer tonight, forcing us to wait instead until tomorrow to learn the truth. It’s a frustrating spot to be in, even if the judges gave a few guesses and there were some clues during the package. One of the most powerful things about Mother Nature is that she discussed never being a mother herself and the time that it took for her to come to terms with that.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Who is the Pufferfish? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction + Clues Decoded!

The Masked Singer season six is off to an epic start! The talent level is higher than ever and the costumes are wilder than ever. Pufferfish is no exception! With her Pufferfish face and form-fitting, fin-adorned outfit, she is definitely serving some looks. So which celebrity is under the Pufferfish...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Of Hearts#The Masked Singer#Pufferfish#Banana Split#Dalmatian
washingtonnewsday.com

On Season 6, Episode 2, of ‘The Masked Singer,’ who was revealed?

On Season 6, Episode 2, of ‘The Masked Singer,’ who was revealed?. Following a double elimination on Thursday night, two famous faces had their identities revealed on the most recent edition of The Masked Singer. After failing to impress with their performances in the second part of a two-episode premiere,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Attention, Everyone Wondering Who the Pufferfish Is on ‘The Masked Singer’! We Have Theories

In an alarming sequel we never asked for, The Masked Singer is inexplicably on TV once again tonight, and the amphibian menace to society known as the Pufferfish is performing. And I know what you’re thinking: Puffer fish are cute! Remember that adorable one from Finding Nemo? WRONG. Puffer fish are no longer cute and the one from Finding Nemo is officially dead to us due to the arrival of THIS:
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Who Is the Bull on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6? Theories Abound!

Hmm, how should I put this? If Chuck E. Cheese and all of Alice in Wonderland had a baby in a mirror funhouse, the offspring would be The Masked Singer. Sound chaotic? BECAUSE IT IS. As host Nick Cannon said, it is 100 trillion million bajillion percent “the most insane spectacle in TV history.” And to that we say, biiig facts.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? September 29 lineup includes Queen of Hearts, Banana Split …

Who’s performing tonight (September 29) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? After last week’s two-night introduction of Group A, it’s time to meet Group B. This colorful collection includes a mysterious creature (Queen of Hearts), a pair of lovable animals (Dalmatian and Mallard), and two costumes yummy enough to eat (Banana Split and Cupcake). Of note, Banana Split is this season’s only duo and, yes, they are able to separate or “split” from each other. (See high-res photos.) Do you think any of these Group B celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Stay tuned. SEE See...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
907
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy