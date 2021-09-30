‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Queen of Hearts?

We are only in the second week of “ The Masked Singer ” but we’ve already seen the elimination of three of the seven stars in Group A: Octopus ( Dwight Howard ), Mother Nature ( Vivica A. Fox ) and Pufferfish ( Toni Braxton ). The reality competition series continues on September 29 with the first performances by the six celebrities competing as Group B. They are disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

Prior to each act performing for the four judges ( Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke ) we will see a video package filled with clues. We’ve already had a tease of the true name of each of the 17 contenders for the Golden Mask in the sneak preview special that aired on September 12. And we got to hear one of them, the Queen of Hearts sing. She delivered a heart-rending cover of the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.” Keep reading for all the “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Queen of Hearts”?

Before the first episode, the producers released a series of teases about the famous faces hidden inside these masks. Among the facts revealed was that one of “The Masked Singer” contestants had made out with Sean Penn . Combine that with the stat that, as a group, they can brag of bagging 27 Grammys from 85 nominations and we are sure we know the name of the Queen of Hearts.

While the temptation is to say Madonna , who was married to the actor in the 1980s, we are convinced that the Queen of Hearts is Jewel . The singer/songwriter dated the tw0-time Oscar winner in the mid 1990s. And she has earned four Grammy nominations since her smash debut album “Pieces of You” back in 1995.

Jewel accounts for just one of the 32 marriages and one of the 20 divorces of this season’s contestants as her union with pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray ended in 2014 after 16 years together. Her ties to him (they have a son) would explain the photo we saw in the sneak peek of a horse in a field.

On episode 3, the Queen of Hearts nailed her cover of “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga . Before she sang, she teased us with a series of clues that only confirm our theory.

The Queen of Hearts, who is shaped like a jewel, confessed that she grew up in a house that lacked warmth; Jewel was born in Utah but raised in Alaska.

In the clues video, we saw a tin man which we read as a reference to “The Wizard of Oz”; Jewel played the part of Dorothy in 1995’s “The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True.”

The images of the tea party are straight out of “Alice in Wonderland”; Jewel’s sixth studio album, released in 2006, was entitled “Goodbye Alice in Wonderland.”

The clues video concluded with a photo of Hilary Swank . The two-time Oscar winner is an animal lover and had a dog named Jewel.

SPOILERS

Group A : Baby | Bull | Hamster | Skunk

Group B : Banana Split | Cupcake | Dalmatian | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for certain if the Queen of Hearts is Jewel until she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Queen of Hearts? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .