EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Women are taking their opposition to the recent anti-abortion bills that passed out of states like Texas to the Eureka Courthouse on Saturday, October 2nd at 2 pm.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood are showing their support at the rally by providing information on essential healthcare like birth control, STD testing and access to abortions.

“We need to fight for our rights to have an abortion, especially us women in California. Roe Vs Wade has never been in more jeopardy than it has now,” said Carolyn Hino-Bourassa, former Board-member of Planned Parenthood.

In 2020, Planned Parenthood in Eureka had over 10,500 patients and dispensed 16,000 methods of contraception.

“Rural places like Humboldt, Trinity, and Del Norte County are very isolated. Many of our patients have to drive multiple hours to get to a planned parenthood health center,” said Marisa Formosa, Public Affairs and Individual Philanthropy Officer at Planned Parenthood.

Masks are required at the event and other CDC health protocols will be in place. For more information, see the Women’s March website at womensmarch.com .

The post Rally in Support for Reproductive Rights Held October 2nd at Eureka Courthouse appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .