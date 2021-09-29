CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Rally in Support for Reproductive Rights Held October 2nd at Eureka Courthouse

By Shanila Kabir
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AInYG_0cCDsbwz00

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Women are taking their opposition to the recent anti-abortion bills that passed out of states like Texas to the Eureka Courthouse on Saturday, October 2nd at 2 pm.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood are showing their support at the rally by providing information on essential healthcare like birth control, STD testing and access to abortions.

“We need to fight for our rights to have an abortion, especially us women in California. Roe Vs Wade has never been in more jeopardy than it has now,” said Carolyn Hino-Bourassa, former Board-member of Planned Parenthood.

In 2020, Planned Parenthood in Eureka had over 10,500 patients and dispensed 16,000 methods of contraception.

“Rural places like Humboldt, Trinity, and Del Norte County are very isolated. Many of our patients have to drive multiple hours to get to a planned parenthood health center,” said Marisa Formosa, Public Affairs and Individual Philanthropy Officer at Planned Parenthood.

Masks are required at the event and other CDC health protocols will be in place. For more information, see the Women’s March website at womensmarch.com .

The post Rally in Support for Reproductive Rights Held October 2nd at Eureka Courthouse appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates 70 years

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates a significant milestone of 70 years of serving Humboldt and Del Norte counties. They started back in 1951; since then, they have moved locations a few times and have also gone mobile to make it more convenient for donors. You can often see their three […] The post The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates 70 years appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion for Covid Patients is Preventing Hospitalizations

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The CDC recommends the Pfizer vaccine booster shot to people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Covid cases in Humboldt County have gone down after a brief spike. Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk believes it’s because of additional immunity treatment to high risk patients who have tested positive for […] The post The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion for Covid Patients is Preventing Hospitalizations appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Doxo Insights Data Show Eureka Residents are Paying More on Many Household Bills

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Doxo Insights is a company based in Seattle. They offer bill paying services where several household bills can be paid at once through their app or online.Their goal is to protect people from the hidden and avoidable fees that come with paying bills like overdraft and late fees that are both harmful […] The post Doxo Insights Data Show Eureka Residents are Paying More on Many Household Bills appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

People of New Directions are making a difference

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- People of New Directions social enterprise has been in the business for nearly ten years. They focus on picking up trash and making the community cleaner. “Our process is we go into the camps, and we work with the homeless knowing that they have no place to go, and they are in […] The post People of New Directions are making a difference appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Government
Eureka, CA
Health
City
Eureka, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

CHP Brings Awareness to Child Passenger Safety Week

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Child Passenger Safety Week started yesterday and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the community and offering services to people and young parents on the importance of properly installing car seats. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car accidents are the leading cause of death for children ages […] The post CHP Brings Awareness to Child Passenger Safety Week appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Royal Inn in Eureka shuts down following a list of health and safety code violations

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- A motel in Eureka is shut down and the tenants evicted, following a list of health and safety code violations. On Tuesday, September 14, the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing team served a search warrant at the Royal Inn in Eureka in response to reports of drugs and weapons. When police […] The post The Royal Inn in Eureka shuts down following a list of health and safety code violations appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HSU Offers Mandatory Weekly Testing for Unvaccinated Students On Campus

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- As Humboldt State University continues on with its Fall 2021 semester, the school continues to  enforce Covid guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and faculty on campus. HSU requires a full mask mandate and proof of vaccination to be on campus grounds. However the vaccine requirement can be exempted for medical and […] The post HSU Offers Mandatory Weekly Testing for Unvaccinated Students On Campus appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

How The Humboldt County Office of Elections is doing on the Gubernatorial Recall Election

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Humboldt County Office of Elections has had a pretty busy election day here in Humboldt. This past weekend, they opened polls sites but ran into technical difficulties with one polling site in Hoopa.    “They called us early this morning and said the ballots were not scanning through the scanner, and we aren’t […] The post How The Humboldt County Office of Elections is doing on the Gubernatorial Recall Election appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Cdc#Birth Control#Reproductive Rights#Protest Riot#Board#Public Affairs#Womensmarch Com#Eureka Courthouse#Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News

FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE

FORTUNA, Calif.(KIEM)- Fortuna native Cesar Cervantes remembers going to school when he was only seven years old. After arriving in class, he was sent home again because terrorists had attacked America. Cervantes never forgot that day, and as he got older, he said 9/11 became a motivator for him to serve his country. “Most of […] The post FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

COVID-19 vaccine rates level off in Humboldt County despite recent surge

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- These past few months have been very tough for Humboldt County because of the surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all because of the delta variant. You would think this might get more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but according to health officials that isn’t the case. “We want […] The post COVID-19 vaccine rates level off in Humboldt County despite recent surge appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Ferndale Bookstore Displays All 9/11 Names

FERNDALE, Calif. (KIEM) – Christina Chapman of Chapman’s Bookery and More in Ferndale, wanted to show her community that those who died on 9/11 would not be forgotten. She’s listed every name and where they were on that fateful day. There’s also a TV looping a video of New York during the tragedy and she’s […] The post Ferndale Bookstore Displays All 9/11 Names appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FERNDALE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

9/11 Prayer Service Saturday 7pm

FERNDALE, Calif. (KIEM) – St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ferndale is opening their doors to everyone on 9/11 to remember those who died on that tragic day. Also honoring the heroism seen under dire conditions, like Todd Beamer on UA Flight 93 whose resonating words were “Are you ready? O.K. Let’s roll.” 795 Berding St. The post 9/11 Prayer Service Saturday 7pm appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FERNDALE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
147
Followers
95
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy