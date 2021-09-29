Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO