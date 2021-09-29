CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.77 + .07 – 1.72 – .87. General Municipal Debt 1523.60 – .09 – .76 + 1.91. High Yield Municipal 736.19 – .07 – .74 + 4.71. International Fund 2457.84 – .28 – 2.48 + 8.46. Science and Technology Fund 5377.16 – .97 – 3.72 + 11.36.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Stock indexes recover some of week's big losses

Wall Street rebounded Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy, but not by enough to keep the stock market from its worst week since the winter. The S&P 500 rose 49.50, or 1.15%, to 4,357.04 following another day of choppy trading. It swung between a...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Major Indexes Log Daily Wins, Weekly Losses

Despite trading deep into the red this afternoon, the Dow erased earlier losses to kick off the month of October with a 482-point lead. Contributing to the blue-chip benchmark's surge was a well-received update from Merck (MRK), which announced its oral antiviral drug reduced Covid-19 deaths or hospitalizations by 50% in moderate and mild cases. Stocks tied to a reopening of the economy popped in response, while vaccine stocks tumbled. Nonetheless, the Dow still logged a loss for the week. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also edged higher, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped below 1.50%. However, both indexes logged notable weekly losses.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

This Dynamic Energy ETF Is up Close to 80% YTD

It’s been a plentiful year for the energy sector, as evidenced by exchange traded funds (ETFs) like the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE), which is up 80% on the year. Energy traders have to be rejoicing this year, especially after a tumultuous 2020 that saw negative oil...
STOCKS
Arkansas Online

Stock indexes back in positive territory for week

Stocks on Wall Street rallied for the second straight day Thursday and have now reversed the market's sharp pullback at the start of the week. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with more than 85% of companies in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexes#Dly#Emerging Markets#Investment Grade#The Associated Press
fxempire.com

Indexes Close Higher as Investors Assess Fed News

Upbeat outlooks from Accenture and Salesforce helped to bolster the market, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. Also helping sentiment, concern about a ripple effect from China Evergrande continued to ease. Know where...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks mostly lower at the end of the week

European stocks finished the week on a down note as persistent worries about an economic slowdown and rising inflation rattled investors. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fallen 0.42% with most major regional bourses lower alongside. Germany's Dax dropped 0.68% to 15,156.44, with the Cac-40 drifting down 0.04%. Spain's Ibex 35...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
WTOP

Gold up, silver down

The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1760.50 an ounce – up 90 cents. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $22.51 an ounce – down 7 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
MARKETS
WTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 20.75 Mexican pesos, up Tuesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
CURRENCIES
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.50 to $77.43 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.48 to $81.08 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas fell 63 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $1.50 — closing at $77.43 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy