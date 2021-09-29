Album of the Week: Pond – 9 (2021 LP)
Always willing to try their hand at being a little bit left of centre, over the past decade Pond has created their own comfortable absurdist niche in the psych-rock genre in the Australian music scene. Generally treading that fine line between chaotic incoherence and a controlled mastery of music, the West Australian band are back with their ninth album, the aptly titled 9. Coming two years after 2019’s psych-pop Tasmania, Pond has continued with the trend of indulging in spaced-out psychedelia and raggedness while leaning into moments of disco and jazz.www.theaureview.com
Comments / 0