Album of the Week: Pond – 9 (2021 LP)

By Dylan Marshall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways willing to try their hand at being a little bit left of centre, over the past decade Pond has created their own comfortable absurdist niche in the psych-rock genre in the Australian music scene. Generally treading that fine line between chaotic incoherence and a controlled mastery of music, the West Australian band are back with their ninth album, the aptly titled 9. Coming two years after 2019’s psych-pop Tasmania, Pond has continued with the trend of indulging in spaced-out psychedelia and raggedness while leaning into moments of disco and jazz.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Watson
Person
Nick Allbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Jazz#Exercise#West Australian#Satisfyi
