The Cayuga Nation is adding a former FBI Supervisor to its Police Department. Michael DuBois has 28 years of law enforcement experience, including 23 years with the FBI. “Deputy Superintendent DuBois is a person of integrity and a proven leader in the Central New York law enforcement community and beyond,” said Mark Lincoln, Nation Police Superintendent. “His deep expertise will provide new and important perspectives for our department to help protect and serve our growing community. I look forward to working closely with Michael to better serve the Nation and address our current and future challenges in the most professional manner possible.”

CAYUGA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO