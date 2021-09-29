Virtual RN Nursing Information Session
Prospective Nursing program applicants are invited to join us remotely via Zoom to learn more about the process of applying to our Nursing program. Information regarding pre-reqs, academic requirements, the RN pre-entrance exam (TEAS) and competitive ranking, and transfer credit process is discussed in detail. Please note that attendance at a Nursing Information Session is a requirement for all MCC nursing program applicants. Hosted by Jacqueline Poirier, College Counselor for Allied Health Programs.events.mccnh.edu
