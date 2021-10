Rolls-Royce isn't a company known for making sub-par automobiles, but every once in a while, the British luxury marque will reveal something that is astonishing, even by its own standards. While we'd have no problem driving around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, the rich and famous want something more, and that's where coachbuilt artworks like the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail come in. It's a gorgeous ode to opulence that only the world's most affluent can afford, which means that mere mortals like you and I will likely never see it in the metal, but thanks to the car making its public debut this past weekend, some had the opportunity to marvel at the Boat Tail's finer details in person.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO