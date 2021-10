It was just last week that the 7th annual survey from SmartAssett.com listed Hoopeston as the third most affordable small city to live in in the state of Illinois. Factors ranked include annual homeowner’s insurance, average annual mortgage payment, and median income. Bill Crusinberry has been Hoopeston’s mayor for 12 years. He says if you look back to the 90s, it was a rough time with everyone from Hoopeston to Danville losing industries and losing jobs. But since then, Mayor Crusinberry says, lots of things have improved in Hoopeston, while costs of housing have been able to stay rather low.

