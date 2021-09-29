Special Weather Statement issued for Jack by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jack A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jack County through 645 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bryson, or 13 miles northeast of Graham, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bryson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0