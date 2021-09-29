CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houstonopoly Gets a Spooky Revamp Ahead of October

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoustonopoly, the life-size board game known for giving a Houston twist to the Hasbro classic, is reopening next month in honor of Halloween. The immersive pop-up first opened in June in Rice Village and quickly became a local favorite for its family-friendly, Instagram-worthy experience. Coined "Haunted Houstonopoly," the festive adaptation will be open the entire month of October, starting on Friday. "Everyone had so much fun with the game and all the H-Town photo ops this summer, we can’t wait to share this awesome, spooky twist on the entire experience," Houstonopoly founder, Sherrie Handrinos tell Houstonia.

#Halloween#Mural#Photo Ops
