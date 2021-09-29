Broncos coach Vic Fangio thankful there's only one Lamar Jackson to game-plan for
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio clearly isn't looking forward to having to deal with Lamar Jackson in Week 4. With the Broncos set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Fangio had to confront questions about how he and his team plan to contain Jackson. There's no doubt that Jackson is a unique talent. Fangio knows it, as evidenced by a pretty funny reply he gave to questions about Jackson.
