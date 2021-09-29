CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos coach Vic Fangio thankful there's only one Lamar Jackson to game-plan for

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos coach Vic Fangio clearly isn’t looking forward to having to deal with Lamar Jackson in Week 4. With the Broncos set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Fangio had to confront questions about how he and his team plan to contain Jackson. There’s no doubt that Jackson is a unique talent. Fangio knows it, as evidenced by a pretty funny reply he gave to questions about Jackson.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio has funny quote about dealing with Lamar Jackson

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio clearly isn’t looking forward to having to deal with Lamar Jackson in Week 4. With the Broncos set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Fangio had to confront questions about how he and his team plan to contain Jackson. There’s no doubt that Jackson is a unique talent. Fangio knows it, as evidenced by a pretty funny reply he gave to questions about Jackson.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Concerned About Broncos, Not Altitude

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether the high altitude in Denver will make him run faster against the Broncos. “I hope so," Jackson replied. "I’ve never played in Denver. I’ve never been out there.”. The Ravens are going to need a big game from Jackson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
bardown.com

Lamar Jackson provides some comic relief to the Vic Fangio/John Harbaugh feud

The Denver Broncos had their perfect 3-0 start snapped in Week 4 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. After Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the game with a concussion, it wasn’t particularly close. The fact that the game was all but sealed up for the Ravens...
NFL
footballscoop.com

Vic Fangio and the Broncos believe John Harbaugh and the Ravens broke an unwritten football rule yesterday

The water cooler conversations about unwritten rules in sports are always guaranteed to rile some folks up. Not that long ago, back in mid-May, the focus was on baseball as White Sox player Yermin Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch while his team enjoyed a big 15-4 lead over the Twins. Minnesota had a utility player pitching at the time and Mercedes' whalloped the ball for a home run. Social media and sports talk shows went wild about how Yermin had broken an unwritten rule of the sport in, not only swinging at a 3-0 pitch up a bunch, but the Twins having a utility player on the mound throwing meatballs in the high 40's made it all that much worse.
NFL
Denver Post

Keeler: If Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater want to quiet NFL haters, there’s only one rebuttal. Beat Baltimore. Beat Lamar Jackson.

“People don’t fear Denver,” CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones said when asked where the 3-0 Broncos stood among the less elevated parts of NFL nation. “They fear the altitude. The last sort-of home-field advantage that they have in the NFL, they fear that. But they haven’t struck fear in the hearts of other teams in five years or six years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Now leading Jets, Robert Saleh got NFL start as coaching intern for Vic Fangio

Shortly before their 2005 training camp, the Houston Texans hired 26-year-old Robert Saleh as a defensive intern, his first NFL job after coaching for Michigan State, Central Michigan and Georgia. The Texans’ defensive coordinator was Vic Fangio and although they worked together for only one season, they have kept in...
NFL
Pueblo Chieftain

John Harbaugh responds to Vic Fangio's criticism of final play

Leading by 16 points with just three seconds remaining in last week's game against the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens opted to run the ball instead of taking a knee to run out the clock. The Ravens were hoping to tie an NFL record of 43-straight games with at least...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy