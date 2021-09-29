CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Ben Macaluso
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a preview of what could be an ALCS matchup, the series opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros did not disappoint. Houston won in a 4-3 decision. The only time the Rays weren't trailing was in the bottom of the ninth. The Astros were able to tie it in the bottom of the eighth. Then the Rays got the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. The Astros won on two walks with the bases loaded of all things.

