EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1667; (P) 1.1685; (R1) 1.1702;. EUR/USD’s break of 1.1663 support indicates resumption of fall from 1.2265, which is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.2348. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1602 key support level next. Sustained break there will argue that it’s at least on larger scale correction. Next target would be 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, break of 1.1749 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.www.actionforex.com
