CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Another new pandemic airline: What travelers need to know about Aha and its $49 flights to Reno/Tahoe

By Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The pandemic has battered the U.S. airline industry but that hasn't scared newcomers from the business.

Avelo Airlines debuted in April , Breeze Airways began flying a month later and a third one is now on the way.

Aha! Airlines on Wednesday said it will begin flights to and from Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late October.

Aha, which stands for "air, hotel, adventure," isn't brand new. It is the reincarnation of the former ExpressJet. That's not a household name because the regional airline flew as United Express, flying passengers on short hops to and from United Airlines' hubs under contract. The contract ended during the pandemic and ExpressJet effectively shut down in late September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6wnf_0cCDkFRR00
Aha, a new budget airline focused on flights to and from Reno, Nevada, will use 50-seat Embraer ERJ 145 regional jets. ExpressJet

ExpressJet CEO Subodh Karnik, an airline industry veteran, said the company weighed its options and decided the pandemic presented opportunities, namely for nonstop service from smaller cities to vacation hotspots in the United States. With international travel largely off-limits and business travel not back, vacationers and travelers visiting friends and families have sustained airlines during the pandemic.

"We realized look, nobody wants to go to Machu Picchu, Angkor Wat. They want to go to something much more (pandemic travel) friendly, at least for a while," he said. "To me, the Reno market is almost like the perfect place."

►Come explore with us: Subscribe to our Travel newsletter

►'Give us a date': International travelers want to know what 'early November' means for US border reopening

Reno has strong local traffic, casinos and a growing business base with new employers including a Tesla gigafactory , he said, and for vacationers is the gateway to Lake Tahoe, which offers year-round adventure including skiing, hiking and boating as well as casino gambling.

Aha is starting nonstop service from eight smaller cities/airports in California, Oregon and Washington using 50-seat regional jets, but Karnik said there is room to grow to 20. None of the cities had nonstop service to Reno. Travelers in those cities currently have to catch a connecting flight to Reno at a major airline hub.

The airline plans to add vacation packages to its website in the next few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Swmp_0cCDkFRR00
Aha Airlines plans to offer nonstop flights from smaller West Coast cities to Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Aha Airlines

"Basically what we are selling is the convenience of a reasonably priced, three-, two-, five-day vacation at a reasonable price to a vacation destination that has everything,'' Karnik said.

Aha will launch with four planes and has aspirations to expand to the East Coast, he said.

Where does Aha Airlines fly?

The airline plans to fly between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and:

  • Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington: Beginning Oct. 24.
  • Bakersfield, California: Beginning Oct. 25
  • Medford/Ashland, Oregon: Beginning Oct. 31.
  • Eugene/Springfield, Oregon: Beginning Nov. 1.
  • Ontario, California: Beginning Nov. 4.
  • Redmond/Bend, Oregon: Beginning Nov. 5.
  • Eureka/Arcata, California: Beginning Nov. 9
  • Fresno/Yosemite, California: Beginning Nov. 10

Service will be offered three times a week on Embraer ERJ 145 regional jets. That means travelers attending an important event need to build in some wiggle room or have a back up plan in case of flight delays or cancellations, as they do when flying other airlines offering flights just a few times a week, such as Allegiant. Also, airlines can pull new routes if they don't perform as expected. Avelo, for example, ended flights to and from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport after three months.

Aha Airlines tickets: $49 introductory fares

Aha is offering introductory one-way fares of $49 on its website , but the travel window is relatively short at that price. Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance for travel by Nov. 15.

The airline has three fare categories: budget, which is nonrefundable and nonchangeable; standard, which is nonrefundable, but changes can be made for $25 plus any fare difference up to 24 hours before the flight; and flex, which is fully refundable and allows free changes up to 24 hours before a flight (plus any fare difference).

Aha Airlines fees

Like Allegiant, Spirit, Frontier, Breeze and Avelo, Aha charges for a regular size carry-on bag. The fee on Aha is $30. Personal items that fit underneath the seat are free.

Aha is charging $30 for the first checked bag, the going rate at major airlines, but $50 for a second bag, which is $10 more than major airlines charge.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another new pandemic airline: What travelers need to know about Aha and its $49 flights to Reno/Tahoe

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

The CDC Says Don't Go to This Popular Caribbean Destination Right Now

For many, traveling allows us to step away from work for some much-needed relaxation, visit friends and loved ones, and get immersed in other cultures. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made hitting the road or taking to the skies harder than ever, especially as the Delta variant has sent cases back up in some places and made them too dangerous to visit. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning travelers to avoid yet another popular destination: Jamaica.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
cruisehive.com

CDC Recommends to Avoid Travel to Another Two Cruise Destinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated two cruise destinations back to level 4 to recommend against travel. It comes as multiple cruise hot spots across the region have recently been added to the CDC’s highest level and cruise lines adopt protocols to keep guests and crew protected.
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for All Flights Into the U.S.

The Biden administration just announced some big changes to the United States’ COVID-19 travel policy. Starting in early November, the U.S. will open its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. All foreign nationals who wish to travel to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of their flight. The announcement did not specify if unvaccinated children would be allowed into the country under the new rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expressjet Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Reno Tahoe#Avelo Airlines#Breeze Airways#United Express#Embraer Erj#Expressjet Expressjet#Tesla
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Coming Soon: Vaccination Requirement For Domestic Flights, Rail Travel

A month from now, unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from domestic flights and rail travel within Canada -- with very few exceptions -- as the Trudeau government says it is prioritizing a commitment made just before the federal election call. At the first major press conference since last week’s election,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
MercuryNews

COVID: Six new travel destinations deemed ‘very high’ risk

(CNN) — The alpine nation of Austria and the Caribbean island of Barbados were deemed “very high” risk travel destinations on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two locations join four other new additions to the Level 4 category on the CDC’s regularly updated list...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Changes To CDC Travel Advisories List For Week Of October 4 2021

The Center For Disease Control (CDC) has updated its weekly list of high-risk countries. Six countries have moved up to the very high-risk, level 4 countries. The list of country designations continues to be a moving target with some countries moving up the list and some moving down to lower categories.
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Another Caribbean Cruise Nation Back on CDC Level 4 Travel List

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another cruise destination to its level 4 travel advisory list. The list that already has multiple nations across the Caribbean now also has Barbados, which had been at level 3 for several months. CDC Advises Against Travel to Barbados.
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy