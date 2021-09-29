Final Gear

Jump into Me is King, a farming simulation game set in a prehistoric island village! Lord over your tribes with decisions that YOU make! Reign supreme over your cavemen and make them do your bidding! Unlike other farming simulation games or decision based games, you call the shots AND choose how they do it! Manage your resources so your decisions will advance your civilization and turn the prehistoric cavemen into capable farmers, warriors and hunters! Me is King is a vibrant farming decision making game full of prehistoric wonders, wacky decisions, and not-very-smart kings. Cut down trees to make houses, expand your village through decisions that will affect your tribe forever! Farm prehistoric fruit and vegetables, hunt ancient dinosaurs and dictate what your tribes offer you as tribute! ----------------------------- FEATURES OF ME IS KING: ----------------------------- - Decision Making: Choose your choices wisely and watch your tribes grow, or choose them badly and watch your village be destroyed! - Daily Farming: Raise your crops, you’re not going to stay a castaway forever! - Resource Management: Some cavemen are suited for hunting, and some cavemen are suited for farming! - Simple Controls: Simply choose what your villagers should do and wait for the magic to happen! - Adorable Art: Is there such a thing as cute cavemen? Of course there are! - Prehistoric Village Tribes: Make decisions that will affect the lives of your villagers and turn them into the best tribe this world has ever seen! - Watch Time Pass: Time passes in your village, so watch as each day comes and goes! Like Me is King on Facebook! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeisKingPixio/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/me.is.king.pixio/ Do you have any problems or suggestions? Feel free to send an email to [email protected] We’re always happy to receive our players’ feedback! Your Me is King Team.

