Final Gear
Final Gear, an all-new strategic RPG game featuring "Mechs & Maidens", is coming soon! Remodel your mechs at your will, train tons of beautiful pilots of different occupations and experience breathtaking mech battles! A journey featuring Powerful Mechs & Adorable Pilots is about to begin! Captain, let's fight side by side! GAME FEATURES: [Remodel your mechs freely with millions of possible combinations!] Earn hundreds of components by clearing stages or through part development, then use these to create ultra-powerful mechs! You can also collect gorgeous custom mech suits! [Over 100 versatile pilots with diverse traits and occupations!] Each pilot boasts unique personalities and abilities, and comes with dynamic models and personalized voice acting! Train your pilots and fight! [Build your own base and have your pilots producing products while you're AFK!] Build rooms, such as dormitories, observation rooms, hangars, research labs, warehouses, and more. Each room comes with its own resources and bonuses. Choose freely which rooms to build, and make your very own base! [Strategic & dynamic maps for the perfect side-scrolling shooter experience.] Choose your lineup carefully based on the terrain, your enemy's lineup, and your mission objective. Tons of tactical missions to complete at your leisure! SUPPORT: Feel free to contact us at any time if you encounter any issues. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinalGearEN Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinalGearEN Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS6gg0Sukqa2tw1qHZKgsIw Discord: https://discord.gg/finalgear Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FinalGearOfficial/toucharcade.com
