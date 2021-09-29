CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Gear

By KOMOE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

Final Gear, an all-new strategic RPG game featuring "Mechs & Maidens", is coming soon! Remodel your mechs at your will, train tons of beautiful pilots of different occupations and experience breathtaking mech battles! A journey featuring Powerful Mechs & Adorable Pilots is about to begin! Captain, let's fight side by side! GAME FEATURES: [Remodel your mechs freely with millions of possible combinations!] Earn hundreds of components by clearing stages or through part development, then use these to create ultra-powerful mechs! You can also collect gorgeous custom mech suits! [Over 100 versatile pilots with diverse traits and occupations!] Each pilot boasts unique personalities and abilities, and comes with dynamic models and personalized voice acting! Train your pilots and fight! [Build your own base and have your pilots producing products while you're AFK!] Build rooms, such as dormitories, observation rooms, hangars, research labs, warehouses, and more. Each room comes with its own resources and bonuses. Choose freely which rooms to build, and make your very own base! [Strategic & dynamic maps for the perfect side-scrolling shooter experience.] Choose your lineup carefully based on the terrain, your enemy's lineup, and your mission objective. Tons of tactical missions to complete at your leisure! SUPPORT: Feel free to contact us at any time if you encounter any issues. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinalGearEN Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinalGearEN Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS6gg0Sukqa2tw1qHZKgsIw Discord: https://discord.gg/finalgear Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FinalGearOfficial/

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Gears 6 Appears in Nvidia Leak

Gears 6, the sequel to 2019's Gears 5 and the sixth game in what was once known as the Gears of War franchise, appeared in an Nvidia data base leak earlier this month, renewing speculation about when the game will arrive. Gears 6 Appears in Nvidia Leak. Gears 6 was...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

A New Mech and Maiden Mobile Game Will Be Released Next Week: Final Gear

Final Gear will be available for download next week on iOS and Android devices on September 30th. This RPG battle strategy game is Developed by Komoe, and in order to celebrate their global launch, Komoe has promised in-game rewards for those who pre-order and pre-register. The more people that participate the more the developers will increase the amount of rewards, so you can help us all out by participating.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Red Shoes: Wood Bear World

Red Shoes Has Returned As A Mobile Game! Hit, Run and Dodge! Meet Red Shoes and Merlin with the Sevens in Mobile Game! …. Red Shoes Has Returned As A Mobile Game! Hit, Run and Dodge! Meet Red Shoes and Merlin with the Sevens in Mobile Game! Begin your journey to the Wood Bear World right now! Watch out, the underlings of Queen Regina are out there! Defeat the enemies and move forward to the upper level! Build your character to get stronger to save the kingdom! Get some helps from the Sevens - They support you in many ways! Key Features: ■ Play the characters from RED SHOES and decorate with the COSTUMES! ■ Clear out the changing dungeons at the ROGUE-LIKE MODE! ■ Leave your character to farm the items and be idle at the WORLD MODE! ■ Invite your friend and defeat the waiving monsters at CO-OP MODE! ■ Get the special rewards by challenging the WORLD BOSS MODE! Official Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/redshoes.en Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedShoes_en Official Instagram: https://instagram.com/redshoes.en For any inquiries, feel free to ask us to: [email protected]
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
RPG
pocketgamer.com

Final Gear, FlashWing Studio’s strategic RPG, is finally out on iOS and Android

The mech madness that is Final Gear has just launched on iOS and Android today, bringing fierce mech battles and charming maiden pilots to eager players all over the world. FlashWing Studio and Komoe Technology Limited’s strategic RPG lets players dive into a post-apocalytic world of mobile mecha suits, as humanity picks up the pieces of a world devastated by a giant meteor.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus’ is an Upcoming Tactical Mobile Game from ‘Legend of Solgard’ Developer Snowprint

Snowprint Studios, who have put out the excellent Legend of Solgard a few years back and more recently Rivengard, have partnered up with Games Workshop to develop a new tactical mobile game in the Warhammer universe. Titled Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, the game is centered around “intense fast-paced skirmishes in PVE campaigns and tightly competitive PVP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights." An original story written by renowned Warhammer writer Matt Forbeck will tell the tales across multiple factions in the Warhammer Universe, including Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion and “many more to be revealed." You can catch a glimpse at early alpha gameplay as well as explanations of the game’s mechanics from game director Wilhelm Osterberg in the following “first look" video.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Final Gear Now Available, Features Intense Mech Combat

Final Gear is now available on mobile devices, combining mech combat with tactical gameplay. If you ever wanted to play a game that combines Advance Wars with Gundam then you should dive into Final Gear. The world has become a barren wasteland and those who survived must rebuild the planet...
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Orange Amps Crushes It

It’s amazing what incredible tools some industrious builders are creating without using real tubes these days. This is not the time for bias against the lack of real tubes but rather revel in the choices available and the huge array of tones. In the latest line of Crush amps from...
ELECTRONICS
thexboxhub.com

Gearshifters Shifts into Gear

Drive. Destroy. Get Paid. Upgrade! Not only is this the core gameplay loop for Gearshifters on Xbox, it is also the mantra of this new post-apocalyptic vehicular combat game. Best of all, it is available to download today on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch. The Collapse has happened. Capitalism...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ Gameplay Showcased at TGS 2021, Game Launches This Winter for iOS, Android, and More

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is set to release on iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam this winter for free. Check out the official website here. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel includes more than 10,000 cards to unlock and the game will support global play when it launches on all platforms. It is going to be interesting to see how Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel scales across lower end devices all the way up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms and newer mobile devices when it launches. Konami says the game includes 4K resolution on supported devices as well which I assume means PC and higher end consoles only. What do you think of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gameplay from the stream above and do you play Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Counter Knights

◈◈ Well-made Realtime counterattack action RPG!! ◈◈ ◈ Multilingual translation in progress. If you would like to help w…. ◈◈ Well-made Realtime counterattack action RPG!! ◈◈ ◈ Multilingual translation in progress. If you would like to help with translation, please refer to the following sheet!◈ https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19lxDTO5FMHhMmnLEkGHsaZ69QZFnneKzsOVUVVQGytw/edit?usp=sharing ◈ If you write a bug report or update wish list in the review, we will actively fix and reflect it. ◈ ▶ Simple yet in-depth thrilling counterattack! ▶ Counterattack? Guard Break?, Life-stealing? Equip weapons tailored for your play style! ▶ Enriched environments with growth factors and collectibles! ▶ Elaborative storytelling and relics/weapons for its extensive universe! ◈◈ Game Mechanics ◈◈ ▶ Counterattack system - Breath-taking counterattack mechanics! - Analyze an enemy’s pattern to counterattack at its precise moment! - You will be invincible when you counterattack. ▶ Sensational Boss Fight - Unique attack patterns styled for each of the bosses - Analyze their attack patterns with strategies! ▶ Rich environment for growth and collectibles - Knight Growth: Growth system allows Knight to develop to match the player’s style. - Artifacts Storage: You can obtain relics upon clearing stage with 3 stars. Collect them to gain permanent buffs and reveal the world’s secrets. - Weapon Management: There are weapons inside ancient relic boxes! Customize via weapon enhancements and passive skills for your play style! ▶ Fight in your style! : Growth and weapon changes - Players can develop their character with enhancements that strengthens their play style. - Knight will learn passive skills upon certain level-ups after an attribution enhancement. - Each weapon comes with a different enhancement bonus and skills. You can equip desired weapons. Ex) For stable hunting: : Prioritize stamina level up + life-steal weapons Ex) A rampage style : Utilize weapons that converts basic attack and skills into area attacks Ex) To disarm enemies : Equip Empire weapons to fill up the enemy’s knock-down gage twice faster. ▶ Extravagant universe and breath-taking stories! - Explore deep into the story as you defeat enemies! - A story of the Knight fighting to find out the secret of the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘FIFA 22 Legacy Edition’, ‘Survival Z’, ‘Takorita Meets Fries’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 1st, 2021. We’re kicking off the month with another hefty list of new releases, with a few interesting games and a few not-so-interesting ones. Also: some stuff in between. We’ve got summaries of them all, naturally. We also have a giant list of new sales, as we tend to on Fridays. Let’s check it all out!
FIFA
TouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Nauticrawl’

You know, picking just one game for our Game of the Week is always a tough task, but this week saw an unusually high number of really cool releases, which included an unusually high number of paid premium games. I really feel like I could have gone in a number of different directions this week, but in the end it was Nauticrawl from developer Spare Parts Oasis and publisher Armor Games Studio that really struck me as a unique type of game and a really great fit for mobile. The game originally launched on PC back in 2019, and a remake of sorts titled A Rogue Escape released earlier this year as a VR title, which feels like the ultimate realization of the game’s premise. However, I think a little touchscreen and a good pair of headphones is a pretty close second when it comes to the ideal way to enjoy Nauticrawl’s unique formula.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Sin Chronicle’ Is SEGA’s New RPG Revealed at TGS 2021, Coming December 15th in Japan for iOS and Android

A few weeks ago, after some buzz around the TGS 2021 schedule that listed a new RPG from SEGA / Atlus, the first teaser for the game went up confirming that the upcoming RPG from SEGA would be for smartphones. The reveal was confirmed for TGS and SEGA unveiled Sin Chronicle (via Gematsu). Sin Chronicle promises to be a true role-playing experience with your decisions having big consequences at the end of each chapter. It includes free roaming, big open fields, hack and slash combat, and more. The music is being composed by Kevin Penkin (Star Wars Visions, Florence) with guest composers including Masashi Hamauzu (Final Fantasy), Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger), Yuzo Koshiro (Etrian Odyssey, Streets of Rage), and a lot more. Watch the first gameplay and showcase for Sin Chronicle below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

TGS 2021: ‘Echoes of Mana’ Release Window Revealed with First Gameplay and New ‘Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier’ Gameplay Trailer

TGS 2021 is still going on and Square Enix had two big mobile announcements and reveals today. Alongside the announcement of a mobile port of the Trials of Mana ($23.99) remake, Echoes of Mana was revealed for iOS and Android. The free to play game set for a release in multiple regions worldwide got its first gameplay trailer today. Echoes of Mana includes characters from prior games with players getting the option to play as Kilt (male) or Kilte (female) as the protagonist. There are worlds from older Mana games and original ones built for Echoes of Mana. Watch the first Echoes of Mana gameplay trailer from TGS 2021 below:
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Final Gear activation codes you can use for extraordinary gifts

Looking for the latest Final Gear activation codes? Well, you're in luck because we've got all the latest right here, neatly packed into a list. The RPG that feels more like a futuristic shooter with cute girls and mechas has clearly won the hearts of many (myself included). With such a unique play style and approach to auto-play, the game feels nothing like what we've experienced so far. Instead of a rather brainless AI doing all the work for you, you can plan ahead and decide which way you want it to lead your characters, what you want to attack first, and much much more.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Me Is King

Jump into Me is King, a farming simulation game set in a prehistoric island village! Lord over your tribes with decisions that YOU make! Reign supreme over your cavemen and make them do your bidding! Unlike other farming simulation games or decision based games, you call the shots AND choose how they do it! Manage your resources so your decisions will advance your civilization and turn the prehistoric cavemen into capable farmers, warriors and hunters! Me is King is a vibrant farming decision making game full of prehistoric wonders, wacky decisions, and not-very-smart kings. Cut down trees to make houses, expand your village through decisions that will affect your tribe forever! Farm prehistoric fruit and vegetables, hunt ancient dinosaurs and dictate what your tribes offer you as tribute! ----------------------------- FEATURES OF ME IS KING: ----------------------------- - Decision Making: Choose your choices wisely and watch your tribes grow, or choose them badly and watch your village be destroyed! - Daily Farming: Raise your crops, you’re not going to stay a castaway forever! - Resource Management: Some cavemen are suited for hunting, and some cavemen are suited for farming! - Simple Controls: Simply choose what your villagers should do and wait for the magic to happen! - Adorable Art: Is there such a thing as cute cavemen? Of course there are! - Prehistoric Village Tribes: Make decisions that will affect the lives of your villagers and turn them into the best tribe this world has ever seen! - Watch Time Pass: Time passes in your village, so watch as each day comes and goes! Like Me is King on Facebook! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeisKingPixio/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/me.is.king.pixio/ Do you have any problems or suggestions? Feel free to send an email to [email protected] We’re always happy to receive our players’ feedback! Your Me is King Team.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘LEGO Brawls’, ‘Final Fantasy 4’, ‘Dragon Quest Tact’, ‘UNO!’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. As we’ve generally seen the last little while, today’s batch is a mix of free-to-play service games, Apple Arcade titles, and one or two regular paid games. That seems to be the general flow of the market, not much I can do about it. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

am i the baddie?

Fetch some friends for fun, fast, multiplayer action. One of you is the baddie. Everybody else must catch them, before i…. Fetch some friends for fun, fast, multiplayer action. One of you is the baddie. Everybody else must catch them, before it's too late! am i the baddie? is a fun, fast, online multiplayer game. It's best with 3-5 players. It's been described as a cross between Pac-Man and Among Us. It's deliberately family-friendly, suitable for all ages, and fun for everybody from kids to grown-ups. A game lasts about a minute. Each game, a randomly-selected player is the baddie. The baddie needs to pick up the clues left scattered around the town. The baddie is invisible... most of the time. But each time they pick up one of these clues, they are revealed momentarily to everybody. Everybody else has to catch the baddie, before all the clues are gone... if they can. It's a lot of fun to coordinate moves to corner the baddie, while the baddie does their best to sneak out of every situation. There are four themes: grassy, night-time, desert, and snow. There are three maps. And a virtually infinite number of layouts. We especially love the night-time, with glowing windows and working chimneys in the cozy town. The game is completely free, with no ads, tracking, or purchases. Please enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy