Video Games

Last Fortress

 7 days ago

Castle, the largest community of survivors, has fallen. Once a beacon of hope in the post-apocalypse, it now shares the…. Castle, the largest community of survivors, has fallen. Once a beacon of hope in the post-apocalypse, it now shares the same fate as the rest. Amidst the chaos, a small group of survivors managed to escape into the barren wilderness. You are the Commander of these survivors. While escaping the zombie horde that utterly destroyed your last sanctuary, you come across a strange building jutting out from the ground. Low on supplies and left with little options, you decide to take refuge in this building. So begins your campaign of survival in this zombie-infested world. 【BUILD & CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHELTER】 Expand your shelter with numerous facilities such as the Satellite Nexus, Power Generators, the Mission Control, etc. Design the shelter’s layout whichever way you like! 【HEROES AND SURVIVORS】 Every hero and survivor possesses special life skills that helped them survive in the apocalypse. From chefs, doctors, and engineers to scientists, miners, and soldiers, it’s up to you to effectively utilize their skills! 【TEAM COMPOSITION AND SYNERGY】 Assemble a diverse team of heroes, each with their unique personalities and abilities. Formulate your favorite team combination to help you conquer even the most daunting of situations. 【VENTURE INTO THE WILD】 Journey outside the shelter and scavenge for valuable resources in the wastelands. Set up camps to act as forward operating bases and resource points. But be on guard! Zombies could attack at any moment! 【ESTABLISH ALLIANCES WITH FRIENDS】 Fighting alone is hard, so why not fight alongside friends? Join or create an Alliance and exterminate those pesky zombies with allies! Assist allies by accelerating each other’s constructions and tech researches. It’s a win-win situation either way! It's all or nothing now! Go forth, Commander, and embark on your adventure!

Related
The Atlantic

The Last Stop

The poet Adam Zagajewski spent his life trying to make meaning of what he had lived through. When he was a child, his family was relocated within Poland after World War II; as a young man, he was exiled from the country altogether for writing protest poems against the country’s authoritarian government. “I lost two homelands,” he once said, “but I sought a third: a space for the imagination.” In that third space, he grappled with existing in a present that is constantly haunted by the past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mlivingnews.com

Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

This stirring documentary tells the story of the “final mission” of the crew of the Memphis Belle, a U.S. Army bomber which completed 25 missions over Europe during World War II. Fun fact: Despite what it claims, the film actually focuses on the next-to-last mission of the Belle. Guess that wasn’t dramatic enough.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Last words and little rebellions

You have full access to this article via your institution. At the age of 92, Violet dies while out on a nature walk. One moment, she is bending over a prairie mallow, the next, she is hunched in the dirt, pain shooting through her chest. The hike was billed as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Castle#The Satellite Nexus#The Mission Control#Alliance
globalgiving.org

Listening For Lasting Change

The concept of community-led change is easy to agree with. But how can we make it a reality? Two nonprofit leaders share their perspective as part of a series co-hosted by Alliance Magazine. Our organization formed 15 years ago at the urging of community leaders who wanted to do something...
ADVOCACY
TouchArcade

Counter Knights

◈◈ Well-made Realtime counterattack action RPG!! ◈◈ ◈ Multilingual translation in progress. If you would like to help w…. ◈◈ Well-made Realtime counterattack action RPG!! ◈◈ ◈ Multilingual translation in progress. If you would like to help with translation, please refer to the following sheet!◈ https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19lxDTO5FMHhMmnLEkGHsaZ69QZFnneKzsOVUVVQGytw/edit?usp=sharing ◈ If you write a bug report or update wish list in the review, we will actively fix and reflect it. ◈ ▶ Simple yet in-depth thrilling counterattack! ▶ Counterattack? Guard Break?, Life-stealing? Equip weapons tailored for your play style! ▶ Enriched environments with growth factors and collectibles! ▶ Elaborative storytelling and relics/weapons for its extensive universe! ◈◈ Game Mechanics ◈◈ ▶ Counterattack system - Breath-taking counterattack mechanics! - Analyze an enemy’s pattern to counterattack at its precise moment! - You will be invincible when you counterattack. ▶ Sensational Boss Fight - Unique attack patterns styled for each of the bosses - Analyze their attack patterns with strategies! ▶ Rich environment for growth and collectibles - Knight Growth: Growth system allows Knight to develop to match the player’s style. - Artifacts Storage: You can obtain relics upon clearing stage with 3 stars. Collect them to gain permanent buffs and reveal the world’s secrets. - Weapon Management: There are weapons inside ancient relic boxes! Customize via weapon enhancements and passive skills for your play style! ▶ Fight in your style! : Growth and weapon changes - Players can develop their character with enhancements that strengthens their play style. - Knight will learn passive skills upon certain level-ups after an attribution enhancement. - Each weapon comes with a different enhancement bonus and skills. You can equip desired weapons. Ex) For stable hunting: : Prioritize stamina level up + life-steal weapons Ex) A rampage style : Utilize weapons that converts basic attack and skills into area attacks Ex) To disarm enemies : Equip Empire weapons to fill up the enemy’s knock-down gage twice faster. ▶ Extravagant universe and breath-taking stories! - Explore deep into the story as you defeat enemies! - A story of the Knight fighting to find out the secret of the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Tales of Argento

Follow an engaging story, solve puzzles, cook delicious food, remove blocks, and finish monthly events for great rewards!. Follow an engaging story, solve puzzles, cook delicious food, remove blocks, and finish monthly events for great rewards!. Information. Updated:Oct 05, 2021. Version:0.1.6. Size:531.0 MB. TouchArcade Rating:Unrated. User Rating:Unrated. Your Rating:unrated.
ENTERTAINMENT
TouchArcade

Sky Warriors: Airplane Combat

Join the Sky Warriors today and become an ace pilot! Experience the thrill of realistic aerial battles and engaging enem…. Join the Sky Warriors today and become an ace pilot! Experience the thrill of realistic aerial battles and engaging enemies in adrenaline-packed 3D dogfights! Real PvP Multiplayer! Enter a squadron and play online with your friends against real players around the world. Modern and realistic fighter planes! Fly the best and most advanced war machines in the world, with jet-powered aircraft from several countries! Download the newest modern air combat mobile game, for free, now! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlaySkyWarriors Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playskywarriors YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL31Q2cW0DbSmx3zpjGJ_ig Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlaySkyWarriors Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/SkyWarriors.
VIDEO GAMES
