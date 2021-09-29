Last Fortress

Castle, the largest community of survivors, has fallen. Once a beacon of hope in the post-apocalypse, it now shares the…. Castle, the largest community of survivors, has fallen. Once a beacon of hope in the post-apocalypse, it now shares the same fate as the rest. Amidst the chaos, a small group of survivors managed to escape into the barren wilderness. You are the Commander of these survivors. While escaping the zombie horde that utterly destroyed your last sanctuary, you come across a strange building jutting out from the ground. Low on supplies and left with little options, you decide to take refuge in this building. So begins your campaign of survival in this zombie-infested world. 【BUILD & CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHELTER】 Expand your shelter with numerous facilities such as the Satellite Nexus, Power Generators, the Mission Control, etc. Design the shelter’s layout whichever way you like! 【HEROES AND SURVIVORS】 Every hero and survivor possesses special life skills that helped them survive in the apocalypse. From chefs, doctors, and engineers to scientists, miners, and soldiers, it’s up to you to effectively utilize their skills! 【TEAM COMPOSITION AND SYNERGY】 Assemble a diverse team of heroes, each with their unique personalities and abilities. Formulate your favorite team combination to help you conquer even the most daunting of situations. 【VENTURE INTO THE WILD】 Journey outside the shelter and scavenge for valuable resources in the wastelands. Set up camps to act as forward operating bases and resource points. But be on guard! Zombies could attack at any moment! 【ESTABLISH ALLIANCES WITH FRIENDS】 Fighting alone is hard, so why not fight alongside friends? Join or create an Alliance and exterminate those pesky zombies with allies! Assist allies by accelerating each other’s constructions and tech researches. It’s a win-win situation either way! It's all or nothing now! Go forth, Commander, and embark on your adventure!