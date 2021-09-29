CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black Violates Probation With Failed Drug Test

By Aleia Woods
 9 days ago
Kodak Black has failed to adhere to the conditions of his probation in connection to the rapper's federal gun case. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Sept. 29), Kodak was ordered to remain in the residential program he is currently in for 90 days for treatment after failing to comply with the conditions of his supervised release. In legal documents filed on Sept. 2, Yak, whose government name is now Bill K. Kapri, received a summons for "Violation of Mandatory Condition, by unlawfully possessing or using a controlled substance."

