2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Toyota Rav4 is the best-selling SUV, and Toyota is bringing it back for 2022. As a compact SUV, it checks a lot of boxes for many different types of people. Families with one or two children love the extra space without having to drive a behemoth of a vehicle. City dwellers can have something a little more substantial and still be able to park it. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 is sure to be another SUV that people love. So how will the Toyota Rav4 change for 2022? Let’s take a look at what’s known about the upcoming Rav4.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO