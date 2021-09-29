2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the next SUV to have a hybrid powertrain. This one comes as a plug-in hybrid, and will compete with other two-row hybrid SUVs. One of its biggest competitors is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, one of the leaders of the segment. The RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best-selling hybrid SUVs, and for good reason. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe looks like it’ll be really competitive with all that it brings to the table. Is it enough to dethrone other hybrid SUV models like the Toyota RAV4?www.motorbiscuit.com
