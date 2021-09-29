CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the next SUV to have a hybrid powertrain. This one comes as a plug-in hybrid, and will compete with other two-row hybrid SUVs. One of its biggest competitors is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, one of the leaders of the segment. The RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best-selling hybrid SUVs, and for good reason. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe looks like it’ll be really competitive with all that it brings to the table. Is it enough to dethrone other hybrid SUV models like the Toyota RAV4?

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Two-Row Model Debuts On September 29

Jeep broke the Grand Cherokee line into two earlier this year, introducing the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The regular, two-row GC hasn’t been completely absent, but there hasn’t been a full reveal yet, either. That will change next week when Jeep finally – fully – reveals the regular 2022 Grand Cherokee. It will happen on September 29, and it will include the 4xe hybrid plug-in variant, too.
CARS
CNBC

Jeep unveils first-ever Grand Cherokee plug-in electric SUV

Jeep on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid, as it attempts to pivot its SUVs from gas guzzlers to "green" vehicles. The new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe has an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range before switching to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine to power the vehicle. Jeep is...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicle#Jeep Cherokee#Hybrid Suv#The Rav4 Hybrid#Limited#Summit Reserve#Torqueflite#Electric#Esave#Trailhawk
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Know When The Two-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee Is Coming

Jeep has taken an interesting approach when revealing the next-generation Grand Cherokee. Rather than start with the model we've known since 1993, Jeep first revealed a new three-row Grand Cherokee L model for the 2021 model year. The two-row model, which will arrive sporting a plug-in hybrid 4xe drivetrain, has yet to make its official debut, but Jeep has already revealed what the model will look like and what trims it will come in.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gains Sophistication

The Jeep Grand Cherokee gets its first redesign in a decade, as the venerable off-roader expands into two-row and three-row configurations. The all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L kicked off the fifth generation and is on sale now, to be followed by the redesigned 2022 Grand Cherokee later this year. That...
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid pricing undercuts Toyota RAV4 Prime

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid doesn't match up to the Toyota RAV4 Prime in electric range or gas mileage, but it does undercut the Toyota in price. First spotted by CarsDirect, the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid will start at $35,975 (including a mandatory $1,225 destination charge) for the base SEL trim level. The fancier Limited trim level will start at $43,775.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Carscoops

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recalled Due To Issue With Rearview Camera

Jeep has announced a recall for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L due to an issue related to the reversing camera. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that radio software can malfunction during shutdown and prevent an image from the reversing camera from displaying. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require that the rearview image is displayed whenever a vehicle is put into reverse, regardless of any modifications to the field of view that the driver has previously selected.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Dodge Durango’s Swan Song Signals the Age of the Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Dodge Durango nameplate will soon perish, leaving behind a legacy of acceleration and power. The Durango’s impending demise leaves the perfect opportunity for the Jeep Grand Cherokee to swoop in and take the competing SUV model’s spot in rankings. Here’s why the Jeep Grand Cherokee could be the next Dodge Durango.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Blue Toyota RAV4

CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i AWD, Cloth. * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will the 2022 Toyota Rav4 Be Redesigned?

The Toyota Rav4 is the best-selling SUV, and Toyota is bringing it back for 2022. As a compact SUV, it checks a lot of boxes for many different types of people. Families with one or two children love the extra space without having to drive a behemoth of a vehicle. City dwellers can have something a little more substantial and still be able to park it. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 is sure to be another SUV that people love. So how will the Toyota Rav4 change for 2022? Let’s take a look at what’s known about the upcoming Rav4.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Release Date, Price, and Specs

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a successful legacy, for it won more awards than any other SUV. It has long set benchmarks for the SUV segment — with the debut of the all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee, the iconic nameplate does it again. Along with a stylish new design, added features, and greater capabilities, the 2022 Grand Cherokee offers a new 4xe plug-in hybrid model. Read more to find out the release date, price, and specs of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee SWB Debuts Hybrid Powertrain, Z06 And Merc SL Leaked, And Calls For Tougher Emissions Standards: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Current U.S. emissions standards are weaker than they were during the Obama administration. That’s although, in August, the EPA pledged to make fuel economy requirements rise faster than they had under the Trump administration. As a result, the attorneys general of 21 states and the District of Columbia, as well as several major U.S. cities, have signed a letter urging the Biden administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to toughen fuel economy rules.
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma in 2022

The Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one of Edmunds’ most highly rated models in the category. However, the Tacoma’s last full redesign was for 2016, and other automakers are looking to woo shoppers with fresh ideas. One of them is Nissan with its redesigned 2022 Frontier. Significantly updated over the prior model, this new Frontier has new looks, a more refined interior and new technology features. Does it have what it takes to usurp the 2022 Tacoma? Edmunds’ experts compare them to find out.ENGINES, TOWING...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Watch the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed in this livestream

It’s finally time to see the standard-length version of the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee. Jeep gave us the new three-row L right out of the gate, but we were left completely in the dark concerning the two-row that we were expecting to see with it. That all changes today at...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

It’s Hard to Find Anything Wrong With the 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE

The current iteration of the Toyota Camry has been around since 2018 and not much has changed for the 2021 model year, save for a new trim level: the XSE Hybrid. I get to spend a week in the 2021 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid and so far, I’m thoroughly impressed. In fact, I’m having a really hard time finding anything wrong with it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Isn’t Far Behind

It’s no secret that Toyota trucks and SUVs like the Toyota Sequoia are starting to seem a little ancient. The 2022 Toyota Tundra had its first redesign since 2013! The Sequoia hasn’t had a complete redesign in 2009. But now we know that the new Toyota Sequoia Hybrid will be here soon.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy