CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka neighborhood deals with no water for over 12 hours

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCCP6_0cCDiP5t00

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The water is finally turned back on after being off for over 12 hours in a Topeka neighborhood Tuesday.

Kansas family mourning loss of 28-year-old man, who died from coronavirus

Houses located near the corner of Southwest Munson Avenue & Southwest Mulvane Street had their water cut off a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday lasting until around 11 p.m.

They received fliers on their doors from the city stating that their water was going to be turned off, but did not get an explanation as to why they were doing so. All it said was the water would be turned off “until an issue was fixed.”

“They were going to turn it off at 9 and they wouldn’t turn it back on until they were completely done with whatever it was they were doing,” said Barbara Tidwell, who lives in the neighborhood. “And we’re like, ‘Well, okay sometime tonight it would be kind of nice if we had our water back because our toilets are getting kind of full!”

The City of Topeka told KSNT News they were fixing a broken valve somewhere nearby, and that the work was previously scheduled to take place on that day.

Everyone’s water is now turned back on and has been running throughout the day smoothly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

From firehouse to concert venue, Kansas fire chief wears multiple hats

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas firefighter is doing much more than protecting his community; he spreads joy through music. Colby Fire Chief Bob McLemore spends the majority of his day answering emergency calls. When he’s not at the firehouse, he is either planning or preparing for Colby’s bluegrass festival, Pickin’ on the Plains, or […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

VA Eastern Kansas ropes in PAFRA rodeo week with drive-by-parade for veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is performing in Topeka this week and our local VA is helping kick off the festivities by supporting some of our local heroes too. On Wednesday, PAFRA and VA Eastern Kansas had a drive-by parade for the veterans at the Topeka VA. Last year’s event was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Fully involved’ house fire in Topeka is total loss

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire at 1106 NW Van Buren Street in Topeka is deemed a total loss. Firefighters responded to the address just before 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to find the home fully engulfed. Investigators believe the home was vacant and the fire was intentionally set. Firefighters began a defensive attack […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

City officials welcome Top City Golf to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local business is celebrating the official opening of its new facility. GreatLIFE North’s Top City Golf will provide the ultimate golfing experience to the Capital City. The concept of Top City Golf is just like Topgolf in Kansas City. The closer you can get the ball to your target, the more […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Child care centers get huge boost to cover pandemic setbacks

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Child care centers across Kansas are getting thousands of dollars to help keep up with business during the pandemic. Some centers struggled during pandemic lockdowns, especially those that stayed open to help essential workers. Pastor Nathan Marsh who helps run the daycare at First Baptist Church in Topeka said the facility faced […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rural areas see rise in vaccinations, Kansas health officials say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — More people are getting vaccinated in rural areas, according to Kansas health officials. Ashley Goss, Kansas’ Deputy Secretary of Public Health, told Kansas Capitol Bureau that there’s been a 4% increase in vaccinations for Western parts of the state over the last month. That’s compared to a 3% increase across the entire […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
KSNT News

Spooky season in Kansas threatened by pumpkin shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) — People all around the country are feeling the effects of the pumpkin shortage this year as prices shoot up because of limited supply, and Northeast Kansas is no exception. Annette Jackson is the co-owner of Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. She and her husband have been making the long drive to Nebraska […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

Truck flips after losing tire on Topeka highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle lost its tire and went off the road Monday on I-70 and flipped over causing delays near the crash site. A KSNT reporter on the scene said that the individuals involved in the crash have only minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle had cuts on one hand. Only two […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

With 60 open jobs, this Kansas jail is feeling understaffing effects

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Understaffing has always been an issue for guards in detention centers, but since the pandemic, the issue has only worsened. The pandemic, the overtime, the time away from families and the mental health effects have deterred people from working at correctional facilities. At Shawnee County Jail, they have felt these effects for a while.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Colorado man killed in western Kansas head-on collision

SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A 49-year-old Colorado man died in western Kansas Monday night after trying to pass an oversize load, hitting another vehicle head-on. Karl Gordon, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado was northbound near K95 and Hwy 83 in Scott County when he attempted to pass an oversize load in a no-passing zone. Gordon, […]
COLORADO STATE
KSNT News

Hayden Catholic wants to raise $2.5M

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One high school in Topeka is launching a fundraising campaign and hopes to raise $2.5M. Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka is celebrating its 110th year in the Topeka community. The school is raising funds to help with infrastructural educational enhancements and tuition assistance. “We did a feasibility, a planning study early […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

234
Followers
192
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy