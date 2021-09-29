Bridge to Home announces 2021 Soup for the Soul

Following a record-breaking event in 2020, Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021. You can buy tickets now for the event, scheduled 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The event is to be hosted by Shawn Parr, nationally syndicated radio host. The Soup for the Soul event is the largest fundraiser for Bridge to Home – raising funds that allow for year-round shelter services and resources for local homeless individuals and families.