WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday it will seek to end in several weeks a Trump-era policy that forced migrants to wait in Mexico for immigration hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security said it will issue a memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocol in the "coming weeks", but it will not take effect until the current injunction is lifted by court order.

The Biden administration was forced to restart the program after attempting to end it earlier this year. The U.S. Supreme Court in August denied a request by the administration to stay a lower court order requiring it to restart the policy, also known as “Remain in Mexico.” That essentially forced the administration to resume the policy. DHS has appealed the ruling in the lower courts.

More: Democrats' 'Plan B' on immigration in reconciliation bill rejected by Senate parliamentarian

The Biden Administration has been working in "good faith" to restart the program, DHS said in a statement.

"The Department remains committed to building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that upholds our laws and values," DHS said in its announcement. "The Department also continues to process individuals in accordance with U.S. law and our mission."

Contributing: Rafael Carranza, Lauren Villagran, Clara Migoya, Arizona Republic

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Homeland Security says to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy in 'coming weeks'