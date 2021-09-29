CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. and Mexico to hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexican capital

Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexico City.

In response to a reporter's question after a public event in Mexico City, Ebrard said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Adriana Barrera, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

