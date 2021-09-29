CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan City, IN

Michigan City budget hearings suspended as council, administration trade accusations

By KELLEY SMITH Staff Writer
lpheralddispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY — All hearings on Michigan City’s 2022 municipal budget have been suspended indefinitely. The Michigan City Common Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday that it will not continue to review the budget proposed by Mayor Duane Parry and Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster, and accused them of withholding important financial information despite requests that it be provided.

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Michigan City, IN
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy