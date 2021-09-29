Michigan City budget hearings suspended as council, administration trade accusations
MICHIGAN CITY — All hearings on Michigan City’s 2022 municipal budget have been suspended indefinitely. The Michigan City Common Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday that it will not continue to review the budget proposed by Mayor Duane Parry and Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster, and accused them of withholding important financial information despite requests that it be provided.www.lpheralddispatch.com
Comments / 0