CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Agent’s Take: Chiefs, Cowboys headline NFL’s most top-heavy teams for 2021 season; Saints round out top 5

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more than one way to skin a cat. The old idiom can apply to NFL roster construction under the salary cap. The Broncos’ lopsided loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII led to aggressiveness in free agency to strengthen the defense before a championship window with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning closed. The moves paid dividends. Denver won the Super Bowl two years later.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Saints#American Football#Seahawks#Hall Of Fame#Patriots#Chiefs#Giants
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles: Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith signings make sense?

Howie Roseman has always made one thing very clear — if there is a player available, the Eagles are going to discuss potentially bringing him in. Which means the team is likely going to be spending some time on Wednesday morning discussing the possibility of signing either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Week 4 grades: Cowboys get an ‘A-‘ for beating unbeaten Panthers, Raiders get a ‘D’ for ugly Monday loss

Going into Week 4’s showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Carolina Panthers, the only defense anyone was talking about was the one in Carolina. The Panthers went into the game giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL, the fewest rushing yards and had dominated their way to a 3-0 start. The Panthers defense was expected to dominate on Sunday, but instead, it was the Cowboys defense that put on the show during Dallas’ wildly impressive 36-28 win.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Cowboys’ Randy Gregory believes he could’ve been better in two-sack outing vs. Sam Darnold, Panthers

It seems like all Randy Gregory does is overcome adversity, and the Carolina Panthers found this out in a very real way on Sunday afternoon. Gregory is a player with a second-round pick attached to his career and that carries its own amount of pressure to perform, as does playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but all of that weight is made heavier when combating bipolar depression and clinical anxiety along with an NFL front office that nearly derailed his career on several occasions via suspensions — because of outdated protocol regarding the use of marijuana.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy