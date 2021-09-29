CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Geauga Park District Board of Park Commissioners Makes Finance Staff Change

By Geauga News
 8 days ago

Today we, the Board of Park Commissioners, took action to terminate our relationship with finance manager, treasurer and fiscal officer Mike Frederick. We realize the accountability to the Geauga County taxpayers that came with the transition to fiscal independence in June. We also understand that we need the best person to hold the position of fiscal officer for Geauga Park District – someone who will work collaboratively with our entire team, particularly our management team, executive director and Board of Park Commissioners.

