CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Man accused of killing two young children set to stand trial

By Sophia Hernandez
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zsh7F_0cCDfZk600

(KGTV) -- The Santa Barbara man accused of killing his two young children made his first court appearance in San Diego Federal Court Wednesday, pleading not guilty. The judge set his motion hearing/trial setting to begin on November 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Matthew Coleman, who will be represented by the Federal Public Defender for the Central District of California, faces 2 counts of foreign 1st-degree murder of United States nationals, after killing his two young kids.

Coleman was not seeking bail at this time, and the U.S. Attorney's office had him detained, as they believe there was both a risk of flight and danger.

The 40-year-old, back on August 9, was accused of taking his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, killing them with a spear gun.

Using the Find my iPhone app, authorities on August 10 arrested Coleman while he was trying to cross the border from Mexico into the San Ysidro port of entry.

A criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's office shared that back in August, Coleman admitted to being enlightened by Illuminati Conspiracy theories, saying he had visions that his wife was possessed by serpent DNA and it had been passed down to his children.

According to the complaint, Coleman then shared that he was saving the world from monsters.

The charges Coleman faces make him eligible for the death penalty. The U.S. Attorney General will decide sometime before trial whether to pursue execution should Coleman be convicted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Ysidro, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Coleman
ABC 10 News KGTV

Deputy involved in Vista shooting identified

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deputy involved in a shooting in Vista last Tuesday. According to the department, Deputy Justin Williams has been placed on administrative assignment until being cleared to return to full duty. He has been employed with the department for 11 months.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mexico#Dna#San Diego Federal Court#Iphone#Illuminati
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy