Churchill County Parks & Recreation announces that registration is open for the 2021 No Hill Hundred Century Bike Tour on Saturday. Join us for a beautiful fall day in rural Nevada for a fully supported ride along the scenic roads of Churchill County. The course is entirely flat and is a perfect ride for a great end to the season. Spend the day cycling the prehistoric Lahontan Lake bottom that is now the Desert Oasis of Nevada!

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO