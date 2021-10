Virgin Galactic, the space flight and tourism company led by Virgin Galactic, has been cleared to fly again following an FAA inquiry into the company's re-entry from space in July. Virgin Galactic had been under investigation for diverging from its air traffic control clearance at it returned to earth with founder Sir Richard Branson on its Unity 22 flight. According to Virgin Galactic, the FAA advised that its correction actions proposed by the company were accepted. Virgin Galactic said those efforts include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights, and aditional steps into the company's flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA Air Traffic Control. The flight with Sir Richard Branson had strayed beyond its protected airspace, a move which could have jeopardized such things as commercial airliners and other aircraft.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO