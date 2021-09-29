CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 22 review: The most fun FIFA in years is more realistic, but still has its flaws

Cover picture for the articleThe world's biggest football game is back for another year, but how does it compare to previous editions?. FIFA 22 opens up with a 15 minute story where you cross paths with David Beckham and Lisa Freestyle, working your way past iconic Paris landmarks until you get to PSG's stadium.

theloadout.com

How to defend in FIFA 22

Attack wins games, but defence wins championships. Knowing how to defend in FIFA 22 can make the difference to a season, a weekend league, and a reward rank. FIFA is skewed towards attacking, because where’s the fun in grinding out clean sheets and 1-0 wins? But with high scoring matches comes the risk that at full time, you’ve not had the chance to score one more than your opposition.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Do not LOSE YOUR HEAD in friendlies this year

The FIFA 22 season is underway, with many players getting on already with EA Play and a 10-hour trial. They will be joined by other Early Access players on Monday, 27 September, when no one needs to worry about a ticking clock anymore. We've been getting stuck in on various...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FIFA 22’s biggest risers and fallers: Whose overall rating changed the most this year?

Soccer. The ol’ gridiron. A good walk spoiled. There’s the version that happens inside stadiums, and another manifestation, just as real to us at the moment, that takes place on our OLEDs. A symphony of deft right stick waggles, perfectly weighted trigger presses, and furious cutscene skipping that’s kept us enthralled in FIFA’s ecosystem for decades. Anyway, listen, the new one’s nearly out.
culturedvultures.com

FIFA 22: Where Are Juventus?

There are tonnes of teams and players in FIFA 22, but thanks to licensing, the game is missing Juventus, one of the most successful clubs in history. Owing to eFootball (previously PES) having the license for the team, Juve are known as Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 22. eFootball and Konami also have the licenses for Lazio, AS Roma, and Atalanta, but curiously not for Serie A itself.
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22: The top dribblers in this year's game are revealed

Messi – 95 (PSG) Silva – 91 (Manchester City) Sancho – 91 (Manchester United) Mahrez – 90 (Manchester City) Thiago – 90 (Liverpool) FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game. FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?. FIFA 22 Four new skill...
chatsports.com

FIFA 22: Latest Info on FUT, Modes, Gameplay Videos and More

Only a few days stand between would-be players and the release of the much-hyped FIFA 22. Launching October 1, the latest monster release from EA Sports promises a wealth of upgrades across the board as the series really gets its footing on next-generation consoles. A variety of specific game modes...
Twinfinite

FIFA 22 Guide Wiki

A new season has begun and FIFA 22 is out, bringing updated rosters, a host of changes to the various modes, and some improved dribbling mechanics to enhance the realism of your attacks. As always, the game is pretty deep, no matter whether you’re creating a team in FUT or learning the gameplay basics.
PC Gamer

These are the best players in FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 ratings are in. Whether you're playing as a manager at a big club in Career Mode, or putting together your dream XI in FIFA Ultimate Team, it's worth knowing the finest footballers set to grace EA's next take on the (virtual) beautiful game. Otherwise you can just debate each placement with your Co-op Seasons squad. Trust us, putting together a top 100 cannot be done without (virtual) fisticuffs.
theloadout.com

FIFA 22 esports goes bigger and better this year, adds 2v2 series

FIFA 22 brings some pretty interesting changes to the table, so it’s only fair that this is reflected in the game’s competitive ecosystem. Today, EA Sports has announced that FIFA esports is getting bigger and better – allowing players from more than 70 countries to come together to compete across three main esports events: the FIFAe Club Series 2022, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, and the FIFA 22 Global Series.
GAMINGbible

Newcastle Player Confused That 60-Year-Old Manager Has More Pace Than Him In 'FIFA 22'

There must be something really cool about seeing yourself in a game right? I mean of course, if you're a professional football player, you're going to be used to seeing yourself on the pitch on TV all the time - it sort of comes with the job of being a professional athlete. But then seeing yourself added into perhaps a childhood favourite game like FIFA must be surreal, that is until it seems like your 60-year-old manager can run faster than you.
TechSpot

FIFA 22

On the pitch, FIFA 22 is the best the series has ever been, but offline modes have again been neglected in favor of FIFA Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 offers up the biggest gameplay changes in many a year - on next-gen and Stadia, at least - but in doing so has slowed the pace somewhat. Some will love the new, more measured approach but others might lament the loss of the fast-paced nature of last year's game. Still, we are always traditionally treated to numerous tweaks and alterations after launch, so fully expect some of the minor creases to be ironed out. In the meantime, EA has supplied yet another example of why the franchise has stayed top of the league so long.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Title Update #1: Release date, bugs, fixes and more

The first update should arrive shortly after the full launch. Many of us are now enjoying FIFA 22 as the Ultimate Edition of the game is now available. The EA Play Trial has also been available for a while, with many players getting their Ultimate Team’s up and running in the new game.
trueachievements.com

FIFA 22 review

Normally, while writing a review, I like to avoid sticking myself in the first paragraph to give you a breezy overview, a little bit of intrigue, and a neatly generalised opinion. FIFA 22 requires something a little bit different, though. A little bit of history to contextualise what is a huge mass of a game, played by a huge mass of very passionate people. I have played FIFA for years. In fact, I got into real-life football by becoming obsessed with the ins and outs of the digital game as a fourteen-year-old. I've been pretty good at times in my life, proving more than a fair match for most of my friends and normally managing to conquer at least Division 4 in Ultimate Team. In FIFA 22, though, all that skill is apparently for nought: I am truly bad at the game of virtual football this year. And yet, I could not be happier about all my many losses. For the first time in ages, FIFA's game on the pitch has made changes that make it the best at launch it has been since 2015. FIFA 22 requires relearning, retooling, and rewiring the dirtiest tricks of the ingrained skillset; but, make no bones about it, it is for the better. Game modes still generally deliver across the board, with Career, Player Career, Ultimate Team, Volta, and Pro Clubs all getting just enough of a facelift. But really, it is when you strap on the boots, hear the crowd chant over the commentary, and get that ball under the feet of your favourite midfielder that FIFA 22 begins performing at the series' peak.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Review: Next Gen Gameplay is an ABSOLUTE game changer

FIFA 22's arrival is imminent, with many players already tucking into the game thanks to the EA Play trial - and many more ready for four days early access starting this week. For those that are yet to get a taste of this year's game, we thoroughly recommend utilising the 79p / 99c offer for EA Play, granting you 10 hours of FIFA 22 gameplay to put the game through its paces.
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Xherdan Shaqiri SBC: How to unlock, Cheapest Solutions & more

Unlock the new card for your squad before time runs out. The first player SBC card has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Xherdan Shaqiri has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Ones to Watch. The...
videogameschronicle.com

Review: FIFA 22 is the best of the bunch, even if it barely raises the bar

When you’re 29 games into a long-running series, it’s probably fair to say that innovation can be hard to come by. This is particularly difficult when your subject matter is a sport like football, where the central mechanics are set in stone and can’t really be changed: it’s not like you can just add a multi-ball mode or put 15 players on the pitch.
GAMINGbible

‘FIFA 22’ Review: Impressive Visuals But Feels Lighter Than Past Titles

As I make Timo Werner cheekily chip Hugo Lloris, I'm in awe of the graphical fidelity in FIFA 22. Compared to FIFA 2020 - the last game I played in the series - EA's latest title has achieved a remarkable level of visual realism. At least it does until minor glitches corrupt the imagery, creating distorted rectangles around the players' faces. And sure, close-up shots can sometimes feel more like a football match is taking place in the uncanny valley. What I'm saying is, there are ups and downs in FIFA 22, but the visuals are just the beginning.
NME

‘FIFA 22’ review: a beautiful game in nearly every aspect

Once in a generation, EA Sports goes to town on it’s popular FIFA series. You know: it really puts the work in, tries to change things up and puts out a game that, in the moment, feels unbeatable. It will include moments that feel like they are taken directly from a Sky Sports broadcast, but also evoke memories of a kickabout down the park with mates. FIFA 22 is that game.
GAMINGbible

‘Super Arcade Football’ Review: The Soccer Game For Non-FIFA Fans

In a world populated by heavyweight titles like NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22, it's easy to feel like sports games have to be a certain way. Realistic visuals and big-name celebrities dominate the space, but it doesn't mean we don't have any other choice. One such alternative is Super Arcade Football, a joyous little thing that prioritises simple gameplay with a retro aesthetic.
