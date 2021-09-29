CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh-Area Officials Seeing An Alarming Number Of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals In The Area

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Substance abuse counselors and law enforcement said they are seeing an alarming number of counterfeit pharmaceuticals in the area. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, more people are dying from overdosing by taking counterfeit pharmaceuticals than anything else. The DEA said the federal government seized 9.5...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police Expert Says Recent Rash Of Shocking Gun Crimes May Require New York City To Rethink Its Street Safety Strategy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a West Side doorman and three out-of-state accomplices on charges of selling an arsenal of 80 weapons on the streets of Manhattan while numerous gun violence cases stun the city. A police expert told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer on Tuesday it’s a sign the city’s street safety strategy needs a major overhaul. You can’t hear the guns blasting on the surveillance video footage released by the NYPD, but you can feel the terror of a wild shootout in the Bronx. Two groups are seen firing shots at each other as others run or duck for cover. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
wtae.com

Pittsburgh-area providers begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

GREENSBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available to those that are eligible across the region. Excela Health officials told Pittsburgh's Action News 4, those interested in receiving the extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine can register now for an appointment. Both the Centers for Disease Control and...
GREENSBURG, PA
easttexasradio.com

Dallas Man Sentenced For Distributing Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals

PLANO, Texas – A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Gary Collin Bussell, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled...
DALLAS, TX
wbtw.com

Myrtle Beach area officials notice alarming increase in drug overdoses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — According to county officials, the number of overdoses in the Myrtle Beach area is on the rise. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the number of overdose cases this summer nearly doubled compared to last year. So far just in September, 16 cases have been sent out to indicate a drug overdose.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
rnbcincy.com

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Illegal Drugs#Counterfeit#Psychotropic Drugs#Kdka#Dea#Oxycodone#Adderall#Tamiflu
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors In Pennsylvania Encouraging Flu Shots As The Season Approaches

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even though flu activity in Pennsylvania is minimal at the moment, doctors have said there are a lot of “unknowns” this year. They’re encouraging everyone to get their flu shot now before November. Flu shots could diminish the severity of symptoms if you do sick. “So that you’re protected,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s acting Physician General. “So that you’re protected for you, your family, and those around you, and even healthcare workers who will be taking care of you.” Experts have said that it is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so taking precautions such as the flu shot will minimize your risk.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
China
wtae.com

3 medical helicopters called to scene of crash in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday afternoon, emergency dispatchers confirmed. The crash happened at Route 51 and Reservoir Road in Franklin Township. Watch Sky 4 video over the scene in the video player above. Pennsylvania...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Consumer alert issued for Pittsburgh grocery store

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Employees at Young’s Oriental Grocery Store spent Monday removing items from the shop. They were fixing violations including food in unsafe conditions, no hand sink in a food prep area,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy