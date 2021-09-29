CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This solar generator is so cheap today everyone should buy one

If the past two sultry summers taught us one thing, it’s that we never want to be without power — for air conditioning, other appliances, and devices — especially when we need it most. That in itself is a great reason to browse these generator deals. And right now at Amazon, you can score $150 off this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator. It’s down to only $500, and then there’s a coupon to get an extra $50 off its original price of $600. Never be without power again with this amazing deal.
AMAZON
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This HP Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy — today only!

With everyone heading back to work, and school, we’re seeing some incredible laptop deals, student laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and Chromebook deals, especially as we sail past Labor Day. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $140 off this 11.6-inchHP Chromebook. It’s down to only $119, an amazing drop of more than 50% from its regular price of $259. You won’t find a new Chromebook any cheaper this week, so jump on this deal while supplies last!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this powerful Dell laptop is today

If you’ve chosen to go with the portability of laptop deals instead of desktop computer deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. That’s because Dell is a trusted name in the computing industry, and it rolls out offers like this $55 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which brings the laptop’s price down to an even more affordable $330 from its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

Upgrading your home theater setup won’t cost you your entire savings if you take advantage of 4K TV deals, with QLED TV deals now also more affordable. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that your browse Vizio TV deals, with the brand offering 50-inch TV deals like this $100 discount for this 50-inch QLED 4K TV that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $750.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale: Save up to 66% off sitewide

Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale offers some of the best laptop deals of the season. The PC manufacturer is leading the charge with up to 66% off in sitewide savings. As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 for just $897 coupon, "TPANNUALDEAL1". Formerly $1,909, that's a $1,102 discount and more than 53% off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this business laptop yet. As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best in town.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Acer Aspire Vero review: A 15-inch Windows 11 laptop that's good and green

The 15.6-inch Aspire Vero is one of Acer's first laptops to ship with Windows 11 alongside updated versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and entry-level Nitro 5 gaming laptops. The Vero is entirely new, though. Well, not entirely new, as it's Acer's first laptop made from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR), and it ships in packaging made from recycled materials that are also 100% recyclable.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
New York Post

This Apple MacBook Pro is reduced to just $349 right now

Finding Apple products at an affordable price is next to impossible. Given the demand and market dominance the company holds, rarely do they offer anything much in the way of discounts to customers. Even when older models fall out of circulation due to new releases, the discounts can be minimal and fleeting – Apple would prefer you to splash out on the latest gear rather than their older models. But there are deals to be found. Refurbished models are one way Apple products can become more accessible, and many refurbished units are indistinguishable from a brand new item.
COMPUTERS

