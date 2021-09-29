Facebook’s ‘Like Button’ Creator Hearts This Glammed-Up Hollywood Hills Tudor

Click here to read the full article.

He’s definitely not a household name, but if you happen to be one of Facebook’s 2.8 billion active users, you’ve come across the handiwork of Aaron Sittig. There’s that nifty little “like” button, for starters, plus the ability to tag all your friends in pictures. As the first designer and ninth employee ever hired at the social media juggernaut, Sittig was the guy behind both those creations; though he left Facebook in 2013 to become a managing partner at San Francisco-based branding and design firm Public Studio , his tenure at the social network made him a very rich man, with an eye for style and more than enough cash to acquire a gorgeous Hollywood Hills hideaway.

Records reveal Sittig and his longtime wife Jessica — who met at Facebook, and were married in a 2011 ceremony with Mark Zuckerberg as best man — have just paid Parisian architect/interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot and antiques dealer William Holloway $5.2 million for the 1930s home, which had recently undergone a European-inspired renovation and re-imagination by the previous owners.

Nestled in the hills high above Sunset Boulevard, on a 0.34-acre double parcel of land fronted by a detached two-car garage, the Tudor-esque home sports two bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 2,700 square feet of living space. Two levels of honey-hued interiors stun with textured plaster, hand-chiseled stone, wide-plank oak floors, leaded glass windows, arched doorways and wood-beamed ceilings. Walls of big windows and French doors allow for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, while modern updates include Nest and Sonos smart-home systems.

Among the main-level highlights: a spacious living room adorned with a decorative fireplace and 17th-century Spanish chandelier dangling from a pointed vaulted ceiling, along with a formal dining room boasting a custom chandelier embedded in a coffered ceiling, fireplace, and French doors that spill out onto an outdoor patio ideal for al fresco dining amid a duo of towering Grecian columns and massive stone fireplace.