Richwood mayor host state of the town address as recall election approaches

RICHWOOD,La(KTVE/KARD)–On September 29, 2021 Richwood residents and elected officials gathered to discuss the current state of Richwood. Multiple awards were given to community leaders and Richwood mayor Gerald Brown spoke about his vision for the future. Mayor Brown’s vision includes him hiring more police officers, improvements being made to the town’s park, and creating a citizen’s advisory commission for residents to discuss underlying issues with him. A Richwood mayor recall election is set to take place in November. Mayor brown says he doesn’t believe a recall will solve problems in Richwood’s community.