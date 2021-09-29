CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How You Helped Support The Okanagan Community This Month!

By Jillian Harris
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t believe we are already nearing the end of September! By now, a majority of all of our kiddos are most likely back to school, or home learning, summer vacation is officially over and our regular routines are setting in. This time of year for many can be filled with excitement, nervousness, and many mixed emotions for both parents and kiddos, which is why we have dedicated the Cameo funds for the month of September to go to two amazing organizations that support mental health, children and those that care for them, Childhood Connections and You Are Collective. And drumroll please, with your help we were able to raise $2,287.75 CAD!

