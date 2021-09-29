Blockchain metaverse Earth 2 lets players plop down holobuildings in latest update
This one is going to need context, primarily because it is flush with MMO buzzwords of the day. Earth 2 styles itself as “a second earth; a metaverse, between virtual and physical reality in which real-world geolocations on a sectioned map correspond to user generated digital virtual environments.” What this basically means is that it’s a multiplayer game that lets players buy and trade tiles of land in a 1:1 recreation of Earth using the E$ blockchain currency in a game of what appears to be virtual real estate econ PvP. But with fake money that can apparently be transformed into real money. Because techbro logic.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0