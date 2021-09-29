CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain metaverse Earth 2 lets players plop down holobuildings in latest update

Cover picture for the articleThis one is going to need context, primarily because it is flush with MMO buzzwords of the day. Earth 2 styles itself as “a second earth; a metaverse, between virtual and physical reality in which real-world geolocations on a sectioned map correspond to user generated digital virtual environments.” What this basically means is that it’s a multiplayer game that lets players buy and trade tiles of land in a 1:1 recreation of Earth using the E$ blockchain currency in a game of what appears to be virtual real estate econ PvP. But with fake money that can apparently be transformed into real money. Because techbro logic.

