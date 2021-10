The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is planning flu vaccine clinics to be held at multiple locations across the two counties this month. The department says getting vaccinated against the flu reduces the spread of the illness, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. It urges everyone to get a flu shot to keep themselves healthy and to prevent spreading the illness to loved ones or co-workers. The flu shot clinics will be held at health department offices in Lawrence and Dowagiac, and also at the Covert Fire Department, Southwestern Michigan College, Marcellus High School, and the Antwerp Township Hall. They’ll take place starting this week through October 26, and we have the schedule below. Flu vaccinations are covered by most insurance plans and those who go are asked to bring their insurance cards. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the flu shot clinics.

