(ABC 6 News) - A Glenville man is arrested after he used a gun to try and stop someone from stealing his truck. Now, he's facing charges. 38-year-old James Vinton of Glenville is facing charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting at a man he caught trying to steal his truck off his property. Vinton says he was just trying to scare the man off when he accidentally shot him.