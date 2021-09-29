CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt limit Q&A

By Lori Roberson, Eugene Kiely FactCheck.org
 8 days ago

Democrats and Republicans are once again in a standoff over a looming debt limit crisis. Congress must raise or suspend the limit on federal borrowing soon or the U.S. government won’t be able to pay its bills. Here we provide the facts on the political dispute. What is the debt...

BBC

Debt ceiling: Is the US about to overshoot its debt limit?

US lawmakers are once again locked in a dangerous game of brinkmanship over lifting the debt ceiling - a limit on how much the US government can borrow. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress last week that the country will reach its ceiling by 18 October, which is less than two weeks away.
McConnell gives break to Dems, will allow temporary debt ceiling suspension

(The Center Square) – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday afternoon that Republicans will allow Democrats a temporary reprieve by helping push back the debt ceiling deadline until December. This will give Democrats more time to pass a budget measure to avoid the major economic fallout of defaulting on federal debt payments.
Democrats and Republicans strike temporary debt limit deal

WASHINGTON — Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement Wednesday to defuse the impending debt limit crisis by allowing for a short-term increase in the statutory borrowing cap while lawmakers negotiate a longer-term solution. Democrats said they would agree to an offer from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would pave...
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
