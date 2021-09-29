C’ville and T’ville tapped for inaugural class of Economic Development Academy
Earlier this year, the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) announced the creation of its Economic Development Academy and launched the application portal via its website. Thirty communities were chosen for the inaugural class — including two Clarke County municipalities, Coffeeville and Thomasville. In addition, other municipalities in this part of the state include Monroeville in Monroe County and Mt. Vernon in Mobile County.www.clarkecountydemocrat.com
