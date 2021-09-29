C’ville and T’ville tapped for inaugural class of Economic Development Academy

SMALL BUSINESS NEWS Governor Ralph Northam has rolled out a new app called Start Small to connect app users and state government agencies with nearby vendors. Start Small is free, mobile-friendly, and can be used by anyone. Keyword searches will match users with nearby businesses from the approximately 100,000 registered vendors. Searches can be further refined to only small businesses, including those owned by women, minorities (SWaM) or service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. The goal is to assist government agencies locate certified small businesses much more efficiently. Small businesses can go here to register to be included in the procurement directory.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO