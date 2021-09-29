CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times says that ‘he never meant to kill her’ despite texting his mom that he’s going to “stab her in the neck because he saw her with her new boyfriend”

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
According to the court documents, the 19-year-old man testified on Tuesday that ‘he never meant to kill his ex-girlfriend’. But, prosecutors say that the texts he sent to his mother showed that he previously made violent threats toward the victim. “I’m really going to kill her,” the defendant texted his mother about victim. He had seen a picture of his ex on social media with her new boyfriend. “I’m gonna stab her in the neck 57 times.”

davenportjournal.com

Comments / 49

James Weston
6d ago

He deserves no less than he gave his victim, no exceptions. Anything less is another perfect example of a failed judicial system.

SurfsUp
7d ago

Hopefully they won't allow him to use that insanity plea that he is working up to. Nut job or not, he needs to be locked up.

❤️ Skylar
7d ago

He knew exactly what he was doing..He deserves the same punishment is that poor girl got.

CBS Philly

‘I Will Stab Her 57 Times’: Damning Texts Read During Trial Of Gilbert Newton III, Accused Of Stabbing To Death Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffery

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The trial continues for a Philadelphia man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend during a knife attack at the Meadowbrook train station in Abington. Gilbert Newton III, who faces murder charges, wrapped up his testimony Tuesday afternoon. Back on July 27, 2020, police found 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery’s lifeless body with more than 30 stab and slash wounds. Some of the most emotional testimony came as the prosecution presented text messages from Gilbert Newton III and McCaffery, including on the day she was killed, with several members of both families and the jury tearing up. Weeks before he allegedly killed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

NYC man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend after baby shower

The man who allegedly fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend shortly after her baby shower in Harlem was busted early Thursday, according to police sources. Justin Soriano, 40, was picked up at a Bronx home by the borough’s Warrants Squad in connection to the slaying of Shanice Young, 31, at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday, the sources said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Toddler horrifically murdered, 23-year-old man charged in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder and sex abuse after the horrific death of a 1-year-old toddler in the Bronx this week. According to authorities, on September 9, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious child inside of an apartment at the Webster Houses on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby: Man who killed girlfriend took his own life

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death before killing himself died from a stab wound, an inquest heard. Benjamin Green's body was found next to Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at his home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 27 August. The 41-year-old had self-inflicted fatal stab wounds, police said. Ms Durdant-Hollamby, 22, died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

French cop’s suicide note confesses he was serial child killer, rapist

A former French military cop confessed in his suicide note that he was the sinister serial killer behind several rapes and murders dating back to the 1980s, reports said. Francois Verove, 59, admitted he was “Le Grêlé” or “The Pockmarked Man” as police closed in on him for crimes including the rape and murder of an 11-year-old in 1986, the French-language paper Le Parisien reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
