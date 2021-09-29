Man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times says that ‘he never meant to kill her’ despite texting his mom that he’s going to “stab her in the neck because he saw her with her new boyfriend”

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old man testified on Tuesday that ‘he never meant to kill his ex-girlfriend’. But, prosecutors say that the texts he sent to his mother showed that he previously made violent threats toward the victim. “I’m really going to kill her,” the defendant texted his mother about victim. He had seen a picture of his ex on social media with her new boyfriend. “I’m gonna stab her in the neck 57 times.”